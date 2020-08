You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources President Trump Issues Executive Order On TikTok



President Donald Trump issued an executive order Thursday against the social media app TikTok. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:25 Published 5 hours ago Former Whitewater prosecutor Stephen Binhak sounds off on Bill Barr's claims of impartiality



Attorney General Bill Barr says he's an impartial administrator of the law. Critics say otherwise. Former Whitewater prosecutor Stephen Binhak joins Larry King on PoliticKING to offer his take. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 11:57 Published 5 hours ago Fight in Congress over economic stimulus bill



It's been about a week since federal coronavirus aid for millions of American ran out, and there's still no coronavirus stimulus bill in sight. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 00:40 Published 8 hours ago

Tweets about this