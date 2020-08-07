Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus updates: White House, congressional leaders seek deal on second stimulus package; US deaths top 160K; India surpasses 2M cases

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin says that Dems and White House are "still very far apart" on some issues in COVID-19 relief package. Latest news.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Steven Mnuchin Steven Mnuchin 77th and current United States Secretary of the Treasury

TikTok must be sold or blocked in US, says Treasury Secretary

 TikTok must either be sold or blocked in the US due to national security concerns, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday in the latest ominous US warning..
WorldNews

Meadows says he's "not optimistic" on deal on coronavirus relief

 Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met with Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill on Saturday.
CBS News

'It's a condescension': Pelosi slams White House over deadlock in COVID-19 relief negotiations and $600 unemployment benefits

 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested Sunday that the $600 payments have been a disincentive that led to some unemployed Americans.
USATODAY.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

July jobs report, stimulus negotiations, sales tax holidays: 5 things to know Friday

 Economists expect job gains in the July report, Democrats and the White House seek a deal on a COVID-19 package and more news to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com

Virus relief deal talks on brink of collapse

 Talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money are close to collapse after a meeting in the Capitol generated lots of recriminations but little progress. White House..
USATODAY.com

Trump takes action on medical supplies during visit to Ohio

 President Trump visited the battleground state of Ohio on Thursday, where he signed an executive order on medical supplies. It comes as the U.S. nears 5 million..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dennis Kucinich discusses the chances Congress will reach agreement on new COVID-19 relief package [Video]

Dennis Kucinich discusses the chances Congress will reach agreement on new COVID-19 relief package

Former Representative Dennis Kucinich (D-Ohio) joins Larry King on PoliticKING to discuss Congress' logjam over a new coronavirus relief package for Americans, and a look at the 2020 White House race.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 12:23Published
Kansas City makes list of possible COVID-19 hot spots [Video]

Kansas City makes list of possible COVID-19 hot spots

Kansas City, Missouri, is one of several cities across the country that has the attention of the White House coronavirus task force.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:39Published
Health experts warn U.S. cities of 'trouble ahead' [Video]

Health experts warn U.S. cities of 'trouble ahead'

White House health experts are warning of a slow rise in the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus in U.S. cities such as Boston, Chicago, Detroit and Washington and urged local leaders..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:19Published

Tweets about this