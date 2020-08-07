|
Coronavirus updates: White House, congressional leaders seek deal on second stimulus package; US deaths top 160K; India surpasses 2M cases
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin says that Dems and White House are "still very far apart" on some issues in COVID-19 relief package. Latest news.
Steven Mnuchin 77th and current United States Secretary of the Treasury
TikTok must be sold or blocked in US, says Treasury SecretaryTikTok must either be sold or blocked in the US due to national security concerns, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday in the latest ominous US warning..
WorldNews
Meadows says he's "not optimistic" on deal on coronavirus reliefMeadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met with Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill on Saturday.
CBS News
'It's a condescension': Pelosi slams White House over deadlock in COVID-19 relief negotiations and $600 unemployment benefitsTreasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested Sunday that the $600 payments have been a disincentive that led to some unemployed Americans.
USATODAY.com
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
July jobs report, stimulus negotiations, sales tax holidays: 5 things to know FridayEconomists expect job gains in the July report, Democrats and the White House seek a deal on a COVID-19 package and more news to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com
Virus relief deal talks on brink of collapseTalks on vital COVID-19 rescue money are close to collapse after a meeting in the Capitol generated lots of recriminations but little progress. White House..
USATODAY.com
Trump takes action on medical supplies during visit to OhioPresident Trump visited the battleground state of Ohio on Thursday, where he signed an executive order on medical supplies. It comes as the U.S. nears 5 million..
CBS News
