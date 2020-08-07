Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ex-Florida State player, 27, dies after collapsing during training

CBS News Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Michael Ojo died after collapsing during training in Serbia, his former team Red Star Belgrade said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rajasthan will move ahead by developing skills among youth: CM Gehlot [Video]

Rajasthan will move ahead by developing skills among youth: CM Gehlot

In the "Saksham Yuva Programme" organized on World Youth Skills Day, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot said that the state government is promoting skill development schemes with which the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Blackhawks Training Camp Opens, But Without Corey Crawford [Video]

Blackhawks Training Camp Opens, But Without Corey Crawford

Training camp opened on Monday, and Corey Crawford was the only player in the 35-man roster who was not on the ice. And it is not just a one-day thing.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:44Published
State Says Youth Sports Training Not Allowed [Video]

State Says Youth Sports Training Not Allowed

From high school football to soccer clubs, many kids are back to team drills and training. But the state tells CBS13 those teams are violating state health orders and could be guilty of a misdemeanor.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:44Published

Tweets about this