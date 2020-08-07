Air India Express passenger jet crashes while landing

Plane skids off runway at Kozhikode, pilot suspected dead, several injured



An Air India Express aircraft, with over 180 people on board, skidded off runway at Kozhikode on Friday evening. The pilot was reported dead, several others were suspected to be injured, after preliminary reports. The flight was about to land when the accident happened and the plane overshot the runway. The aircraft broke into several pieces. The incident was reported amid heavy rainfall in the area around 7.40 pm. The plane allegedly fell into a 30 feet deep gorge, while trying to land at the Karirpur Airport in Kozhikode. Rescue operations at the airport are underway. More details are awaited.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 00:59 Published on January 1, 1970