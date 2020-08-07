Global  
 

Air India Express passenger jet crashes while landing

CBS News Friday, 7 August 2020
CBS News has confirmed that at least the pilot was killed in the crash, while local media reported dozens of passengers were taken to hospital.
 An Air India Express flight travelling from Dubai to Calicut crashed after overshooting the runway at Kozhikode airport in Kerala, south India today (August 7).

An Air India Express aircraft, with over 180 people on board, skidded off runway at Kozhikode on Friday evening. The pilot was reported dead, several others were suspected to be injured, after preliminary reports. The flight was about to land when the accident happened and the plane overshot the runway. The aircraft broke into several pieces. The incident was reported amid heavy rainfall in the area around 7.40 pm. The plane allegedly fell into a 30 feet deep gorge, while trying to land at the Karirpur Airport in Kozhikode. Rescue operations at the airport are underway. More details are awaited.

Air India Express plane skids off runway at Kozhikode airport, passengers being evacuated

 Former Union Minister KJ Alphons tweeted that the pilot of the plane has died while some passengers are injured in the incident.
Air India Express plane crash-lands with nearly 200 onboard after Dubai-Calicut flight — reports

 An Air India Express plane from Dubai has crashed on landing at Calicut airport in India's Kerala region, officials told local media.
