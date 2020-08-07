Brent Scowcroft, national security adviser to two presidents, dies at 95

Full Circle: On Father's Day, Elian Gonzalez Announces He's Going To Be A Dad



Elian Gonzalez was once a young Cuban boy whose custody case sparked diplomatic tensions and attracted intense media coverage. Now, CNN reports Gonzalez marked Father's Day by announcing on Facebook he will soon be a father himself. Gonzalez went to live with relatives in Miami who refused to return him to his father in Cuba. The case stoked Cold War-era tensions between the US and Cuba as Gonzalez's father and the Miami relatives battled in US court for custody.

