Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brent Scowcroft, national security adviser to two presidents, dies at 95

CBS News Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Scowcroft counseled seven administrations and was a key political figure during the Cold War and the Gulf War.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brent Scowcroft Brent Scowcroft 9th & 17th United States National Security Advisor

Brent Scowcroft, a Force on Foreign Policy for 40 Years, Dies at 95

 He was a national security adviser to President Ford and the first President Bush and an influential voice in Washington for decades.
NYTimes.com

Cold War Cold War 1947–1991 period of geopolitical tension between the Eastern and Western Bloc

When Should the US Go to War?

 The U.S. is the most militarized and warlike nation on earth. Most Americans don’t think of their nation that way. Indeed, stating this fact often generates..
WorldNews

Today in History for August 3rd

 Highlights of this day in history: Christopher Columbus sets sail; Europe slides further into World War I; A Cold War case heats up Capitol Hill; Air traffic..
USATODAY.com
Full Circle: On Father's Day, Elian Gonzalez Announces He's Going To Be A Dad [Video]

Full Circle: On Father's Day, Elian Gonzalez Announces He's Going To Be A Dad

Elian Gonzalez was once a young Cuban boy whose custody case sparked diplomatic tensions and attracted intense media coverage. Now, CNN reports Gonzalez marked Father's Day by announcing on Facebook he will soon be a father himself. Gonzalez went to live with relatives in Miami who refused to return him to his father in Cuba. The case stoked Cold War-era tensions between the US and Cuba as Gonzalez's father and the Miami relatives battled in US court for custody.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published
U.S. to sidestep arms pact to sell armed drones [Video]

U.S. to sidestep arms pact to sell armed drones

The Trump administration plans to reinterpret a Cold War-era arms agreement between 34 nations with the goal of allowing U.S. defense contractors to sell more American-made drones to a wide array of nations. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

Gulf War Gulf War 1990–1991 war between Iraq and Coalition Forces


Tweets about this

mohsinmalvi19

Mohsin Alvi RT @Aarsh_Khan_DXB: Today in history of Pakistan Military. Maj. Muhammad Tufail Shaheed Youm e shahadat: 7th August 1958 Location: Lakshm… 2 minutes ago

RenweardPress

Mister Magoo RT @NeilClark66: This has been the most successful ‘Project Fear’ in history. Don’t believe me? Consider this: It’s forecast to be 35 Degre… 2 minutes ago

_DaveBrown_

Dave Brown Coach Today is August 7th, 2020 and Barak Obama was the most corrupt President in the history of America. #ObamaGate #BidenGate 4 minutes ago

mr_wayo98

Riggs RT @GhanaianMuseum: Today in history, on 7 August 1826, the people of Accra defeated the Asantes in a war known as the Katamanso War (The b… 5 minutes ago

PTeach111

Marie Freitas RT @OnTheRedCarpet: TODAY IN HISTORY: On August 7, 1985, #BruceSpringsteen leaps into the air during a concert in front of 71,000 screamin… 8 minutes ago

NYHistory

New-York Historical Society RT @USNatArchives: It's time for an #ArchivesHashtagParty! This August marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the #19thAmendmen… 8 minutes ago

Sembrouthes

Nicholas Petty RT @DavidMilley22: Today is Friday, August 7th, 2020, and @JustinTrudeau is the Worst and Most Corrupt Prime Minister in Canadian History 8 minutes ago

CathyWindels

Catherine Windels RT @MorningScotland: TISH! Today In Scotland's History: (7th August 1936) Air services begin from Barra Airport, the only beach airport any… 9 minutes ago