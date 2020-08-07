Selena Gomez Joins Martin Short, Steve Martin Comedy ‘Only Murders in the Building’ at Hulu Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Selena Gomez has joined the cast of Hulu’s upcoming comedy series “Only Murders in the Building,” the streamer announced Friday.



Written by Steve Martin and “Grace & Frankie” alum John Hoffman, the comedy follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.



Gomez will star and executive produce alongside Martin and Martin Short. “This is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal also executive produce.



*Also Read:* Hulu in August: Here's Everything Coming and Going



The new project marks a return to scripted television for Gomez, who previously led Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place.” She also stars in her own cooking show, “Selena + Chef,” premiering later this week on HBO Max. She most recently starred in Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die” opposite Bill Murray and Adam Driver.



As a producer, Gomez’s credits include Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” and the Sony romantic comedy “The Broken Hearts Gallery.”



