"March For Our Lives” co-founder David Hogg on NRA lawsuit and new ad targeting young voters

CBS News Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
“March For Our Lives,” the anti-gun-violence group founded by survivors of the Parkland school shooting, is championing the lawsuit New York Attorney General Letitia James filed against the NRA. This comes as the organization releases its first television ad ahead of the November elections. David Hogg, co-founder and board member of “March For Our Lives,” joined CBSN to discuss.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: New York AG seeks to 'dissolve' NRA with lawsuit

New York AG seeks to 'dissolve' NRA with lawsuit 02:12

 New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the National Rifle Association on Thursday, alleging senior leaders of the non-profit group diverted millions of dollars for personal use and to buy the silence and loyalty of former employees.

