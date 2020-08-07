Global  
 

"March For Our Lives” co-founder David Hogg on NRA lawsuit and new ad targeting young voters

CBS News Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
“March For Our Lives,” the anti-gun-violence group founded by survivors of the Parkland school shooting, is championing the lawsuit New York Attorney General Letitia James filed against the NRA. This comes as the organization releases its first television ad ahead of the November elections. David Hogg, co-founder and board member of “March For Our Lives,” joined CBSN to discuss.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: New York AG seeks to 'dissolve' NRA with lawsuit

New York AG seeks to 'dissolve' NRA with lawsuit 02:12

 New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the National Rifle Association on Thursday, alleging senior leaders of the non-profit group diverted millions of dollars for personal use and to buy the silence and loyalty of former employees.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

David Hogg David Hogg American gun control advocate


Letitia James Letitia James Attorney General of the state of New York

Legal analyst: New York has a "very good case" against the NRA

 New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to dissolve the NRA. The suit accuses top executives including CEO Wayne LaPierre of..
CBS News

New York attorney general’s office sues National Rifle Association

 New York Attorney General Letitia James held a press conference announcing the state’s lawsuit against the National Rifle Association. Jeff Pegues reports.
CBS News

Eye Opener: Model predicts nearly 300,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by December

 A new model predicts U.S. coronavirus deaths will reach nearly 300,000 by December 1. Also, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit seeking to..
CBS News
New York Sues To Dissolve The NRA [Video]

New York Sues To Dissolve The NRA

New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced she will attempt to dissolve the NRA. The NRA, or National Rifle Association, has been accused of breaking the law, says CNN. It's senior leadership is accused of violating laws governing non-profit groups. They are also accused of using millions from the organization's reserves for personal use and tax fraud. James has alleged that current and former NRA leadership "instituted a culture of self-dealing mismanagement".

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

National Rifle Association National Rifle Association American nonprofit organization

The National Rifle Association faces its worst nightmare: accountability

 The NRA is facing lawsuits and investigations for possible financial misconduct while losing the influence it once had on American leadership.
USATODAY.com

New York (state) New York (state) State in the northeastern United States

