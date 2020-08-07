|
"March For Our Lives” co-founder David Hogg on NRA lawsuit and new ad targeting young voters
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
“March For Our Lives,” the anti-gun-violence group founded by survivors of the Parkland school shooting, is championing the lawsuit New York Attorney General Letitia James filed against the NRA. This comes as the organization releases its first television ad ahead of the November elections. David Hogg, co-founder and board member of “March For Our Lives,” joined CBSN to discuss.
David Hogg American gun control advocate
Letitia James Attorney General of the state of New York
Legal analyst: New York has a "very good case" against the NRA
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to dissolve the NRA. The suit accuses top executives including CEO Wayne LaPierre of..
CBS News
New York attorney general's office sues National Rifle Association
New York Attorney General Letitia James held a press conference announcing the state's lawsuit against the National Rifle Association. Jeff Pegues reports.
CBS News
Eye Opener: Model predicts nearly 300,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by December
A new model predicts U.S. coronavirus deaths will reach nearly 300,000 by December 1. Also, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit seeking to..
CBS News
New York Sues To Dissolve The NRA
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
National Rifle Association American nonprofit organization
The National Rifle Association faces its worst nightmare: accountability
The NRA is facing lawsuits and investigations for possible financial misconduct while losing the influence it once had on American leadership.
USATODAY.com
New York (state) State in the northeastern United States
