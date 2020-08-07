Global  
 

Georgia school lifts suspension for student who shared photo of crowded hallway, maskless peers

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Hannah Watters was suspended from North Paulding High School in Georgia over a photo she shared showing crowded hallways and maskless students.
 
Suspension reversed for student who shared photo of crowded hallway

 North Paulding High School in Georgia is facing national criticism over the viral photo.
7-year-old boy is now the youngest COVID-19 victim in Georgia

 The boy, who had no underlying conditions, is the youngest confirmed coronavirus death in the state.
'A form of terrorism': Ahmaud Arbery's murder is just the latest painful reminder of Georgia's dark history of lynchings

 From 1882 to 1933 a total of 94 people were lynched in the Georgia and South Carolina counties along the Savannah River.
 
Georgia School Suspends Students for Hallway Photo Showing COVID Risk

 This back-to-school pic didn't just alarm parents worried about their kids and coronavirus ... it also got at least 2 teenagers suspended. Georgia's North..
Georgia High School Student Speaks Out After Being Suspended for Posting Crowded Hallway Photo

 After exposing the crowded hallways of her Georgia high school, it was student Hannah Watters herself who faced consequences. The teenager, who attends North...
