Canada's last intact Arctic ice shelf has collapsed

NYC Party Boat Owners Arrested After 170 Guests Were Allowed To Cruise



A crowded riverboat party in New York over the weekend violated state and city emergency orders. According to the New York City Sheriff's Office, the party was attended by more than 170 people. CNN reports that officials intercepted the Liberty Belle at Manhattan's Pier 36 on the East River. Officers arrested the owners for an illegal party and accused the operators of serving alcohol without a license.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970