Canada's last intact Arctic ice shelf has collapsed

CBS News Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
A 4,000-year-old chunk of ice larger than the size of Manhattan has collapsed into the Arctic Ocean.
Arctic Arctic Polar region of the Earth's northern hemisphere

Arctic Ocean Arctic Ocean The smallest and shallowest of the world's five major oceans, located in the north polar regions


Manhattan Manhattan Borough in New York City and county in New York, United States

