|
Hasbro removing Trolls doll after complaints
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Hasbro is offering to replace the Poppy doll for anyone who wants a different one.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hasbro American toy and entertainment company
Fact check: Troll doll button in 'private' area not intentional or part of kids 'grooming'Hasbro withdraws the doll from store saying the placement of the button was not intentional but the company recognizes how it may be perceived as..
USATODAY.com
Hasbro revenue plunges despite strong demand
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08Published
Troll Supernatural being in Scandinavian folklore
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this