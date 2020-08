Florida Panthers Eliminated By NY Islanders With 5-1 Loss Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

On Friday, The New York Islanders advanced to the first round of the NHL playoffs courtesy of defenseman Ryan Pulock using his stick to make a clutch defensive play and secure a preliminary round series-clinching 5-1 win over Florida in Game 4 of their best-of-five series.