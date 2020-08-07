Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hatch Act could derail Trump's WH convention idea

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump recently said he may deliver his nomination acceptance speech during the Republican National Convention at the White House. Critics allege it would violate the Hatch Act, which limits political activity by federal workers. (Aug 7)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US Stocks Close Mixed [Video]

US Stocks Close Mixed

Reuters US equities closed mixed on Friday as traders weighed escalating US-China tensions against rosy labor-market data. President Donald Trump issued executive orders Thursday afternoon targeting TikTok-owner ByteDance and WeChat-owner Tencent. The orders ban US transactions with the apps in 45 days. The US on Friday placed sanctions on 11 Chinese officials and their counterparts in Hong Kong. On the economic data front, the US added 1.8 million jobs in July.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Mnuchin to ask Trump to issue executive orders after coronavirus stimulus talks fall apart

 White House negotiators will recommend Trump make executive orders after stimulus talks with Democrats fell apart Friday.
USATODAY.com
Trump Executive Order Aims To Ban TikTok [Video]

Trump Executive Order Aims To Ban TikTok

Trump Executive Order Aims To Ban TikTok

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:25Published
Trump Preparing Student Loan Executive Action [Video]

Trump Preparing Student Loan Executive Action

Trump Preparing Student Loan Executive Action

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published

Republican National Convention Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party

Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention [Video]

Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention

US President Donald Trump has scrapped plans for a four-night RepublicanNational Convention celebration in Florida that had been set to draw more than10,000 people to a pandemic hot spot to mark his renomination. Mr Trump hadalready moved the convention’s public events out of North Carolina because ofvirus concerns. But the spiking virus shifted south, too, and the plannedgathering in Jacksonville increasingly appeared to be both a health andpolitical risk.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Too soon to say if RNC will be safe -U.S. official [Video]

Too soon to say if RNC will be safe -U.S. official

Stephen Hahn, the Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said on Sunday it was "too early to tell" if it would be safe for people to attend August's Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published
Trump to accept Republican nomination in Florida [Video]

Trump to accept Republican nomination in Florida

U.S. President Donald Trump will accept the Republican presidential nomination in Jacksonville, Florida this summer. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:50Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Is TikTok More of a Parenting Problem Than a Security Threat?

 Even as the White House moves against the Chinese social media app, the intelligence agencies do not see it as a major issue along the lines of Huawei.
NYTimes.com
New data predicts 300,000 U.S. deaths by Dec [Video]

New data predicts 300,000 U.S. deaths by Dec

Nearly 300,000 Americans could be dead from COVID-19 by Dec. 1, University of Washington health experts forecast on Thursday, although they said 70,000 lives could be saved if people were scrupulous about wearing masks. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:52Published

House Can Sue to Force Testimony From McGahn, Appeals Court Rules

 A court endorsed the House Judiciary Committee’s ability to pursue testimony from the former White House counsel as part of its oversight responsibilities.
NYTimes.com

Related news from verified sources

What Nancy Pelosi wants in the next stimulus package

What Nancy Pelosi wants in the next stimulus package · House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was an early voice calling for a fourth stimulus package. · The House of Representatives passed the Heroes Act in mid-May,...
Business Insider

Judge dismisses lawsuit to invalidate proxy voting in the House

 House Republicans attempted to block the change in House rules to allow proxy voting due to the coronavirus.
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.comNYTimes.com

Binovi Technologies names former White House Fellow Eric Phillips as strategic advisor

 Binovi Technologies Corp (CVE: VISN) (OTCQB: BNVIF), the Toronto-based healthcare group, revealed that Eric Phillips, a White House fellow between 1990 and 1991,...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •9to5Toys

Tweets about this

BlmResists

BLM Marie#Resists RT @BarbMcQuade: Court rules that House has standing to enforce McGahn subpoena, but once again, Trump wins by losing. Case is remanded for… 15 seconds ago

TeodoraCastulo1

Teodora Castulovich RT @kylegriffin1: Breaking via WaPo: House Democrats can sue to force Trump's former White House counsel Donald McGahn to comply with a con… 25 seconds ago

debr3322

DRode RT @FrankFigliuzzi1: Better late than never: House can sue to force former White House counsel Donald McGahn to comply with subpoena - The… 2 minutes ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary House Can Sue to Force Testimony From McGahn, Appeals Court Rules - https://t.co/XBYW5yltsz #LatestComments 2 minutes ago

lind_jules

Jules Lind RT @boardingsoon: House can sue to force former White House counsel Donald McGahn to comply with subpoena https://t.co/B2Bi9PobI8 3 minutes ago