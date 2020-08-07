|
Hatch Act could derail Trump's WH convention idea
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump recently said he may deliver his nomination acceptance speech during the Republican National Convention at the White House. Critics allege it would violate the Hatch Act, which limits political activity by federal workers. (Aug 7)
