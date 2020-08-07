California surpasses 10,000 coronavirus deaths

Covid update: Hockey players infected; Seru Institute’s partnership for vaccine
From Indian men hockey players getting infected to Health Minister’s remark on India’s Covid-19 response, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. Indian men’s hockey team captain..
Latest Figures Show 10,000 Californians Dead Of Coronavirus
California has surpassed 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus, making it the U.S. state with the third-highest number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
US hits another grim milestone
The U.S. has hit a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic this morning. A new model predicts that number could hit 300,000 by December, as we recently top 160,000 deaths.