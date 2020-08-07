Global  
 

U.S. imposes sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam

CBS News Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
The Trump administration is imposing a new round of sanctions on top officials in Hong Kong, including leader Carrie Lam. The move is in response to Lam implementing Beijing's new national security legislation cracking down on political freedoms. CBSN contributor Isaac Stone Fish, a senior fellow at the Asia Society, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
U.S. Sanctions Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam Over National Security Law

U.S. Sanctions Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam Over National Security Law

 The U.S. is imposing sanctions on 11 individuals, including Carrie Lam, over their role in helping facilitate the implementation of Hong Kong's new national security law.

