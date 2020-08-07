|
Jerry Falwell Jr. Taking Leave of Absence From Liberty University
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Mr. Falwell, the college’s president and a supporter of President Trump, agreed to a request by the school’s board of trustees.
