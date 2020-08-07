Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jerry Falwell Jr. Taking Leave of Absence From Liberty University

NYTimes.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Mr. Falwell, the college’s president and a supporter of President Trump, agreed to a request by the school’s board of trustees.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jerry Falwell Jr. Jerry Falwell Jr. American lawyer

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. placed on leave

 Falwell has politicized the university, a conservative Christian school in southwest Virginia.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'Judas and the Black Messiah' Trailer Is Here, 'Friends' Reunion Delayed at HBO Max & More | THR News [Video]

'Judas and the Black Messiah' Trailer Is Here, 'Friends' Reunion Delayed at HBO Max & More | THR News

President Donald Trump issued an executive order barring transactions with the Chinese tech firm ByteDance, the highly anticipated 'Friends' reunion special has been delayed once again and the first trailer for 'Judas and the Black Messiah' is here!

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:20Published

US intel: Russia working to defeat Biden; China and Iran prefer Trump defeat

 Russia wants to "denigrate" Joe Biden, while China views Trump as "unpredictable," says the U.S. National Counter-Intelligence and Security Center.
USATODAY.com

Trump holds news conference as he looks to executive action on economic aid

 Democrats and White House negotiators failed to reach a deal Friday.
CBS News
A 'disappointing' meeting: No deal in COVID-19 talks [Video]

A 'disappointing' meeting: No deal in COVID-19 talks

Congressional Democrats offered to reduce a proposed coronavirus aid package by $1 trillion if Republicans would add a trillion to their counter-offer, but President Donald Trump's negotiators turned them down on Friday as more talks ended without a deal.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:10Published

Leave of absence period of time that one is away from one's primary job, while maintaining the status of employee


Liberty University Liberty University private Christian university in Lynchburg, Virginia


Related news from verified sources

Biden talks Catholic faith after Trump says former VP is 'against God'

 CNA Staff, Aug 6, 2020 / 11:30 pm (CNA).- Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday spoke about his Catholic faith, in response to comments from President Donald...
CNA

Trump's attempt to ban TikTok and WeChat could face legal trouble for infringing on free speech, according to a First Amendment expert

Trump's attempt to ban TikTok and WeChat could face legal trouble for infringing on free speech, according to a First Amendment expert · Trump signed executive orders Thursday attempting to ban TikTok and WeChat from operating in the US, citing national security concerns. · In the orders, the...
Business Insider

‘Thighland?’ Trump Mispronounces Thailand During Speech (Video)

‘Thighland?’ Trump Mispronounces Thailand During Speech (Video) If you’ve ever wondered how the word Thailand is pronounced, Donald Trump gave a how-not-to lesson on Thursday during a speech in Ohio for workers at the...
The Wrap Also reported by •Mediaite

Tweets about this