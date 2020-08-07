|
At least 17 killed in Air India plane crash
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
An Air India Express plane was attempting to land in heavy rain when it went off the runway, slid down a 35 foot embankment, and broke in two, according to India's civil aviation minister. Kris Van Cleave reports.
Air India Flag-carrier airline of India
Runway 10 of Kozhikode airport unsafe, expert warned 9 years agoKaripur airport is unsafe and landing should not be allowed here, especially during wet conditions, Captain Mohan Ranganathan, a member of a safety advisory..
IndiaTimes
Pilot served in IAF, won NDA Sword of HonourCommanding pilot Deepak V Sathe is believed to have died on the spot. Sathe lived in Powai with his family which includes his wife Sushma and two sons. He was..
IndiaTimes
Air India plane skids during landing at Kozhikode airport
Air India Express Low-cost subsidiary of Air India
17 dead as Air India Express flight overshoots Kozhikode’s table-top runwayAn Air India Express flight from Dubai trying to land in torrential rain with 190 people on board overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode’s Calicut..
IndiaTimes
14 dead, 15 seriously injured in Kozhikode plane crash
