Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

At least 17 killed in Air India plane crash

CBS News Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
An Air India Express plane was attempting to land in heavy rain when it went off the runway, slid down a 35 foot embankment, and broke in two, according to India's civil aviation minister. Kris Van Cleave reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: At least 17 killed in Air India flight crash

At least 17 killed in Air India flight crash 01:33

 At least 17 people were killed and more than 100 injured when an Air India Express passenger plane repatriating Indians overshot the runway in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday. Freddie Joyner has more.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Air India Flag-carrier airline of India

Runway 10 of Kozhikode airport unsafe, expert warned 9 years ago

 Karipur airport is unsafe and landing should not be allowed here, especially during wet conditions, Captain Mohan Ranganathan, a member of a safety advisory..
IndiaTimes

Pilot served in IAF, won NDA Sword of Honour

 Commanding pilot Deepak V Sathe is believed to have died on the spot. ​Sathe lived in Powai with his family which includes his wife Sushma and two sons. He was..
IndiaTimes
Air India plane skids during landing at Kozhikode airport [Video]

Air India plane skids during landing at Kozhikode airport

An Air India Express plane carrying 184 passengers including 10 infants, which was coming from Dubai, skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. Kondotty Police said that Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur airport at around 7.45 pm today. Air India Express said that there were six crew members on board including two pilots. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Air India Express Air India Express Low-cost subsidiary of Air India

17 dead as Air India Express flight overshoots Kozhikode’s table-top runway

 An Air India Express flight from Dubai trying to land in torrential rain with 190 people on board overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode’s Calicut..
IndiaTimes
14 dead, 15 seriously injured in Kozhikode plane crash [Video]

14 dead, 15 seriously injured in Kozhikode plane crash

At least 14 people on Air India Express died, 123 got injured and 15 received serious injuries, said Malappuram SP to ANI after aircraft coming from Dubai skidded off runway at Kozhikode airport. "We must remember that it is a tabletop runway at Kozhikode. There seems to have been injuries among all the passengers and some of them are unconscious. An NDRF team has been rushed to the spot and should be reaching any time there to join search andrescue operation," said NDRF DG SN Pradhan.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Passenger plane carrying nearly 200 crashes off runway in south India [Video]

Passenger plane carrying nearly 200 crashes off runway in south India

An Air India Express flight travelling from Dubai to Calicut crashed after overshooting the runway at Kozhikode airport in Kerala, south India today (August 7). Footage provided by airport officials..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:12Published
Watch how IAF chief greeted Rafale pilots at Ambala base; jet induction in Aug [Video]

Watch how IAF chief greeted Rafale pilots at Ambala base; jet induction in Aug

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria was personally present at the Ambala air base to welcome the first batch of Rafale fighter aircraft from France. After the planes touched down, they..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:46Published
Vikram Chandra on first Rafale jets landing amidst warm welcome, other stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on first Rafale jets landing amidst warm welcome, other stories

As the first batch of five Rafale jets landed at the Ambala airbase, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh termed it as the 'beginning of a new era in our military history'. The jets will not only provide a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Air India Express Flight with 191 passengers skids off runway at Kozhikode

 An Air India Express plane with 191 people on board from Dubai skidded off the runway while landing at Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday. Kerala: An Air India...
Mid-Day Also reported by •USATODAY.comIndiaTimesCTV NewsTamworth HeraldDeutsche WelleZee NewsBelfast Telegraph

'Shocked at devastating news': Rahul Gandhi on Kerala plane crash

 Congress leaders took to Twitter to express shock at *Air India Express flight skidding *off a tabletop runway and falling into a 50-foot deep valley in Kerala's...
Mid-Day

Air India Plane Crashes in India's Kerala, at Least 2 Feared Dead

 Air India Express plane from Dubai had 191 passengers and crew on board when it overshot the runway
VOA News


Tweets about this