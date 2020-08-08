|
Joe Arpaio Loses Arizona Primary to Reclaim His Old Sheriff’s Job
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Voters instead backed Jerry Sheridan, Mr. Arpaio’s former chief deputy, who promised to revive many of Mr. Arpaio’s policies but without the showmanship.
