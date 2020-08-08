Global  
 

Joe Arpaio Loses Arizona Primary to Reclaim His Old Sheriff’s Job

NYTimes.com Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Voters instead backed Jerry Sheridan, Mr. Arpaio’s former chief deputy, who promised to revive many of Mr. Arpaio’s policies but without the showmanship.
2020 Election Live Updates: When Will Biden Announce His Running Mate?

 Joe Biden is making a new effort to challenge President Trump in Ohio. And in Maricopa County, Ariz., Joe Arpaio is seeking a return as sheriff at age 88.
NYTimes.com

How Joe Arpaio’s Fate in Arizona Could Be a Window Into Trump’s

 The polarizing former sheriff of Maricopa County, a stylistic doppelgänger to President Trump, is running for his old office in a state where approval of both..
NYTimes.com

