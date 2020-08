You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gov. Whitmer discusses returning students safely back to school in the fall



7 Investigator Heather Catallo has one-on-one with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to discuss state's plan to safely return students back to school in the fall. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:35 Published 3 days ago Biden Nears Running Mate Decision



Biden Nears Running Mate Decision Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:26 Published 6 days ago Joe Biden Shortens His Potential VP List



According to CNN, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has started to narrow down his personal list of potential running mates. A handful of women remain in consideration for Biden's VP.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:51 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this