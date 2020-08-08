|
ULA, SpaceX win massive Pentagon contracts
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
ULA and SpaceX are expected to launch more than 30 national security space missions through 2026.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United Launch Alliance Joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing
SpaceX, ULA are the big winners for US national security launchesA SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying satellites for the U.S. Air Force launches on June 25, 2019. | Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty..
The Verge
Lift off! Nasa's Perseverance rover heads to Mars
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:14Published
NASA presses ahead with summer's final Mars missionNASA's new Mars rover "Perseverance" is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Thursday atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. (July 30)
USATODAY.com
SpaceX American private aerospace company
SpaceX launches rocket with batch of satellites
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
SpaceX launches rocket with batch of satellitesA SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket released dozens of satellites early Friday after launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Aug. 7)
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories August 7 AHere's the latest for Friday August 7th: Coronavirus relief deal talks described as close to collapsing; Mexico records 50,000 coronavirus deaths; Unlawful..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this