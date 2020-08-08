Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ULA, SpaceX win massive Pentagon contracts

CBS News Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
ULA and SpaceX are expected to launch more than 30 national security space missions through 2026.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United Launch Alliance United Launch Alliance Joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing

SpaceX, ULA are the big winners for US national security launches

 A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying satellites for the U.S. Air Force launches on June 25, 2019. | Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty..
The Verge
Lift off! Nasa's Perseverance rover heads to Mars [Video]

Lift off! Nasa's Perseverance rover heads to Mars

Nasa’s new car-sized robotic spacecraft is on its way to Mars in a mission tosearch for evidence of ancient life. The Perseverance rover successfullyblasted from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Thursday at12.50pm UK time, aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. It is thethird mission heading to the Red Planet this month after launches by the UAEand China. Perseverance will now travel 314 million miles over a period ofnearly seven months before attempting to land on a 31-mile crater namedJezero.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:14Published

NASA presses ahead with summer's final Mars mission

 NASA's new Mars rover "Perseverance" is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Thursday atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. (July 30)
 
USATODAY.com

SpaceX SpaceX American private aerospace company

SpaceX launches rocket with batch of satellites [Video]

SpaceX launches rocket with batch of satellites

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the10th batch of Starlink satellites forthe company's internet satellite constellation system and two spacecraft fromSpaceflight customer BlackSky launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida earlyFriday. The rocket carried with it 59 satellites for deployment. The rocket'sfirst stage returned to earth minutes after launch, landing cleanly on a droneship.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

SpaceX launches rocket with batch of satellites

 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket released dozens of satellites early Friday after launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Aug. 7)
 
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories August 7 A

 Here's the latest for Friday August 7th: Coronavirus relief deal talks described as close to collapsing; Mexico records 50,000 coronavirus deaths; Unlawful..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this