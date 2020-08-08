|
Former Los Angeles Angels employee charged in pitcher Tyler Skaggs' fatal overdose
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
A former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged in connection with the fatal 2019 overdose of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, the Department of Justice announced Friday. CBS Los Angeles reports.
