Former Los Angeles Angels employee charged in pitcher Tyler Skaggs' fatal overdose

CBS News Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
A former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged in connection with the fatal 2019 overdose of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, the Department of Justice announced Friday. CBS Los Angeles reports.
Former Angels Employee Charged In Pitcher Tyler Skaggs's Fatal Fentanyl Overdose

Former Angels Employee Charged In Pitcher Tyler Skaggs's Fatal Fentanyl Overdose 02:07

 Former Angels Communications Director Eric Prescott Kay, 45, was charged via criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute a mixture containing detectable amounts of fentanyl.

Ex-Angels employee charged in player's drug death

 Prosecutors in Texas say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose.
Pitcher: Fentanyl From Team Employee

Pitcher: Fentanyl From Team Employee

A former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with providing fentanyl to a player who died in his hotel room after taking it last year. Tyler Skaggs, 27, a pitcher, was found dead on a team road trip to Texas. The Angels said they commissioned their own investigation, which found "unacceptable behavior inconsistent with our code of conduct.

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

 Skaggs, who was 27, was found dead in his hotel room in Southlake, Texas, in 2019.
Tyler Skaggs Death, Ex-Angels Employee Charged With Distributing Fentanyl

 Ex-L.A. Angels employee Eric Kay has been charged with distributing fentanyl in connection with pitcher Tyler Skaggs' death.
Former Angels employee Eric Kay charged with distributing fentanyl in connection with Tyler Skaggs' death

 Eric Kay, the Angels' longtime director of communications, was arrested and arraigned at a federal courthouse in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday.
Former LA Angels Employee Charged In Connection With Death Of Pitcher Tyler Skaggs

Former LA Angels Employee Charged In Connection With Death Of Pitcher Tyler Skaggs

An ex-employee of the Los Angeles Angels was charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with the 2019 overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs who was found unresponsive in a hotel room.

LA Angels Employee Charged In Connection With Death Of Pitcher Tyler Skaggs

LA Angels Employee Charged In Connection With Death Of Pitcher Tyler Skaggs

A former employee of the Los Angeles Angels has been taken into custody on federal drug charges in last year's overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

