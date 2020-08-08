How Russia Findings Divided Trump and Intelligence Agencies

Jon Stewart Spoke Out About Police Issues



Jon Stewart spoke out about racism and police brutality in an interview with The New York Times Magazine. According to Business Insider, Stewart said in his interview that police perpetuate segregation. He spoke about George Floyd’s death, a black man killed while in police custody. Stewart said: "This is a cycle, and I feel that in some ways, the issue is that we're addressing the wrong problem." The former host said the police are a “reflection” of American society.

