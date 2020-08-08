Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Russia Findings Divided Trump and Intelligence Agencies

NYTimes.com Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Officials told The New York Times Magazine that the draft of a classified document reporting that Russia favored President Trump in the 2020 election was changed to soften its assessment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

The New York Times Magazine The New York Times Magazine Newspaper supplement magazine of The New York Times

Jon Stewart Spoke Out About Police Issues [Video]

Jon Stewart Spoke Out About Police Issues

Jon Stewart spoke out about racism and police brutality in an interview with The New York Times Magazine. According to Business Insider, Stewart said in his interview that police perpetuate segregation. He spoke about George Floyd’s death, a black man killed while in police custody. Stewart said: "This is a cycle, and I feel that in some ways, the issue is that we're addressing the wrong problem." The former host said the police are a “reflection” of American society.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Coronavirus Live Updates: Latest News and Analysis

 With talks on a new U.S. pandemic relief package stalled, President Trump said he would use executive orders to provide aid. It is unclear whether he has the..
NYTimes.com

Eye Opener: Trump says he will take executive action on stimulus if necessary

 President Trump threatened to take executive action on a pandemic stimulus bill as negotiators on Capitol Hill seem far from reaching an agreement. Also, the..
CBS News

Trump threatens executive action on pandemic stimulus amid shaky negotiations

 President Trump called a sudden press conference Friday evening where he signaled he will take executive action on unemployment, student loans and evictions..
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: 21-year-old's organs fail after mild case; masks optional at Sturgis rally; Trump may use executive orders on stimulus

 In Florida, 21-year-old's organs fail after mild case. Masks are optional at the massive Sturgis bike rally. And Trump might use executive orders on a stimulus..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

'TikTok may be banned in US,' says President Donald Trump [Video]

'TikTok may be banned in US,' says President Donald Trump

The United States may ban Chinese-video sharing app TikTok, said President Donald Trump, amidst rising tensions between Beijing and Washington on a range of issues. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:53Published
Trump says it is a 'hoax' he did not read Russia bounty briefings [Video]

Trump says it is a 'hoax' he did not read Russia bounty briefings

US President Donald Trump again refers to reports about Russia puttingbounties on US soliders in Afghanistan as a hoax.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Trump would be 'angry' if Russian bounty reports were true [Video]

Trump would be 'angry' if Russian bounty reports were true

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday if U.S. intelligence reports that Russia paid Taliban to kill American troops in Afghanistan were true, he would be very angry about it.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Facebook has cracked down on dozens of fake accounts posing as Black supporters for Trump

Facebook has cracked down on dozens of fake accounts posing as Black supporters for Trump · Facebook took down more than 30 accounts pretending to represent African-American support for President Donald Trump, the company said on Thursday. · The...
Business Insider

Trump steps back from involving himself in Libya's bloody civil war

Trump steps back from involving himself in Libya's bloody civil war Washington (CNN)As several countries come to the aid of warring factions in Libya, President Donald Trump has found himself caught in the middle of a group of...
WorldNews

Trump Derides Intelligence Statement on Russian Election Interference

 President Donald Trump derided the conclusion by U.S. intelligence officials that Russia is trying to "denigrate" presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe...
Newsmax Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this