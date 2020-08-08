|
How Russia Findings Divided Trump and Intelligence Agencies
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Officials told The New York Times Magazine that the draft of a classified document reporting that Russia favored President Trump in the 2020 election was changed to soften its assessment.
