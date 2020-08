You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Airlines taking extra steps to clean and distance during travel



With more people starting to travel again, airlines are focusing on their cleaning, disinfecting and distancing procedures. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:12 Published 3 days ago United Airlines Rolls Out More Safety Guidelines For Summer Travelers



United Airlines is implementing more restrictions and safety guidelines for travelers as more people travel during the summer months. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:33 Published 2 weeks ago British Airways Retires Fleet Of Boeing 747s



According to CNN Business, British Airways will retire 31 Boeing 747 jets, four years ahead of schedule. The coronavirus pandemic has wiped out the demand for air travel, and many airlines are cutting.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:45 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this