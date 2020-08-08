Global  
 

Thousands in Beirut protest in a "day of judgment" after blasts

CBS News Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Lebanon's Red Cross said more than 100 people were injured in Saturday's demonstrations
Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Beirut explosion : aftermath of devastating blast [Video]

Beirut explosion : aftermath of devastating blast

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 06:09Published
Beirut port explosion: Officials detained as probe promised [Video]

Beirut port explosion: Officials detained as probe promised

Lebanese authorities have taken into custody 16 people as part of an investigation into the Beirut port warehouse explosion.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:26Published
Protests in Beirut amid public fury over massive blast [Video]

Protests in Beirut amid public fury over massive blast

Police fired tear gas and clashed with demonstrators in Lebanon’s capital onSaturday, at the start of a planned protest over this week’s massive explosionthat devastated large parts of Beirut and killed more than 150 people.Thousands of people poured into Beirut’s main square, where they set upsymbolic nooses to hang politicians whose corruption and negligence they blamefor Tuesday’s explosion at the Port of Beirut. The huge blast was caused bythousands of tons of ammonium nitrate improperly stored at the port for morethan six years, apparently set off by a fire.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Police fire tear gas at Beirut protesters angry over explosion

 BEIRUT — Riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators trying to break through a barrier to get to the parliament building in Beirut on Saturday during a protest..
WorldNews

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Clashes as hundreds protest against Lebanon govt

 Clashes between protesters and security forces erupted in Beirut on Saturday, in the wake of Tuesday's massive explosion that devastated the city. (Aug...
USATODAY.com
Lebanon PM: People of Beirut have a ‘right’ to be furious [Video]

Lebanon PM: People of Beirut have a ‘right’ to be furious

Lebanon's Prime Minister has told ITV News the people of Beirut have a "right" to be furious after the huge explosion which killed dozens and injured many thousands more. In his first interview since the deadly blast on Tuesday, Hassan Diab said people also had a right to be angry with politicians for what he called three decades of corruption in the country. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published

