Thousands in Beirut protest in a "day of judgment" after blasts

Lebanon PM: People of Beirut have a ‘right’ to be furious



Lebanon's Prime Minister has told ITV News the people of Beirut have a "right" to be furious after the huge explosion which killed dozens and injured many thousands more. In his first interview since the deadly blast on Tuesday, Hassan Diab said people also had a right to be angry with politicians for what he called three decades of corruption in the country. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:39 Published on January 1, 1970