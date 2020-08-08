NPR Source: TikTok to Sue Trump Administration Over Ban
Saturday, 8 August 2020 () TikTok is preparing to sue the Trump administration as early as Tuesday after President Donald Trump issued an executive order Thursday effectively banning the Chinese-owned app from the United States, according to a source who reported to NPR.
Trump Signs Executive Order That Will Effectively Ban TikTok in the US China-based company ByteDance is the parent company of TikTok. The order, barring U.S. companies from doing business with ByteDance, is set to go into effect in 45 days if TikTok is not sold to an American company. Microsoft...