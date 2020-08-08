Global  
 

NPR Source: TikTok to Sue Trump Administration Over Ban

Saturday, 8 August 2020
TikTok is preparing to sue the Trump administration as early as Tuesday after President Donald Trump issued an executive order Thursday effectively banning the Chinese-owned app from the United States, according to a source who reported to NPR.
