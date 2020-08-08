|
2 bystanders killed in high-speed police chase after car plows into outdoor dining area
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
A car fleeing police plowed into an outdoor dining area Friday afternoon in Newport, Kentucky, killing two people and injuring two others.
