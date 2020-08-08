|
Trump leaves press conference when pressed on Veteran's Choice misinformation
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
CBS News' Paula Reid confronts President Trump over his claims he passed Veterans Choice. Reid pointed out that the measure was passed under the Obama administration in 2014
