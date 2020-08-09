Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chacey Poynter: Witness to Murder

CBS News Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
The woman at the center of a case prosecutors said was all about ”sex, lies, money and murder” tells her story to "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Peter Van Sant American television journalist

Sneak peek: Chacey Poynter: Witness to Murder

 Hear for the first time from the woman at the center of a case prosecutors said was all about ”sex, lies, money and murder.” Correspondent Peter Van Sant..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Chacey Poynter: Witness to Murder

 The woman at the center of a case prosecutors said was all about ”sex, lies, money and murder” tells her story to "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant.
CBS News

Police body cameras capture a wife in distress following the shooting of her husband

 On September 9, 2016, Robert Poynter planned to meet his wife Chacey at a fast food restaurant in Royse City, Texas, to reconcile their relationship. At 10:26...
CBS News


Tweets about this