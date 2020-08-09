|
Biden leads Trump in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, CBS News poll shows
Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
According to a CBS News Battleground Tracker poll, former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Trump in both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by six points in each state. The vast majority of voters in these two states say things in the U.S. are going badly. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto joins CBSN's Lana Zak with a look at the polling.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
CBS News Battleground Tracker poll finds Biden with a 10-point lead nationallyThe CBS News Battleground Tracker poll, conducted prior to the Democratic National Convention, had Joe Biden leading President Trump 52% to 42% nationally. CBS..
CBS News
Democrats Find Trump to Be a Uniter. Of Their Party.Progressives still have serious reservations about Joe Biden. But for now, the ideological fights are on hold.
NYTimes.com
Watch: The Democratic National Convention liveThe Democratic National Convention begins today at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. The event will be held without crowds and most speakers will appear on via..
SBS
Live coverage: Michelle Obama, Sen. Sanders headline first night of virtual Democratic ConventionDemocrats are gathering (virtually) for the first night of their nominating convention, an event they hope will build excitement for Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com
Michelle Obama Ready to Sing Joe Biden's Praises at Democratic ConventionMichelle Obama's ready to throw her full support behind Joe Biden in front of millions of screens ... calling him a decent man while taking thinly veiled shots..
TMZ.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Colorado Governor, officials defend mail ballotsColorado officials are defending the state's vote-by-mail process, after President Donald Trump acknowledged last week that he's starving the U.S. Postal Service..
USATODAY.com
Lawsuit against Trump, postal chief seeks proper fundingSeveral individuals including candidates for public office sued President Donald Trump and the US Postal Service and its new postmaster general in New York on..
New Zealand Herald
Democrats accuse Trump of election interference over changes at the Postal ServiceSpeaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House will hold an emergency session to try and reverse moves made by the Trump administration that have led to delays in mail..
CBS News
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
Biden ahead in polls, but Democrats still worry
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:41Published
Trump to campaign in battleground states as Democrats embrace Joe Biden, Kamala Harris at DNCAs Biden and Democrats hold a virtual convention this week, Trump visits four battleground states: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Arizona and Pennsylvania.
USATODAY.com
Postal Service warns states: Some absentee, mail-in ballots may not be delivered in time to be countedThe United States Postal Service has warned election officials across the country, including those in key battleground states such as Ohio, Florida,..
WorldNews
2/6: Pa. governor says winter storm "worse than hurricane Sandy"; TSA bans all carry-on liquids on flights to RussiaPower crews from as far away as Arkansas are working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of customers in southeastern Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Corbett said..
CBS News
USPS warns of 'significant risk' of late ballots
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:05Published
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
Trump Questions Biden’s Mental Abilities and Calls Harris Biden’s ‘Boss’The president made three campaign rally-like appearances at airports in Minnesota and Wisconsin in an attempt to counterprogram the first night of the Democratic..
NYTimes.com
How to watch the Democratic National ConventionPhoto by Drew Angerer / Getty Images
The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday night online. The coronavirus pandemic forced the Democrats..
The Verge
Watch live: President Trump speaks in Minnesota and WisconsinThe president travels for two campaign events on the same day the Democratic National Convention kicks off.
CBS News
Headlines: Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker linked to secret email system"CBS This Morning" takes a look at some of the day's headlines from around the globe.
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this