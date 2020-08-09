Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden leads Trump in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, CBS News poll shows

CBS News Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
Biden leads Trump in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, CBS News poll showsAccording to a CBS News Battleground Tracker poll, former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Trump in both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by six points in each state. The vast majority of voters in these two states say things in the U.S. are going badly. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto joins CBSN's Lana Zak with a look at the polling.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

CBS News Battleground Tracker poll finds Biden with a 10-point lead nationally

 The CBS News Battleground Tracker poll, conducted prior to the Democratic National Convention, had Joe Biden leading President Trump 52% to 42% nationally. CBS..
CBS News

Democrats Find Trump to Be a Uniter. Of Their Party.

 Progressives still have serious reservations about Joe Biden. But for now, the ideological fights are on hold.
NYTimes.com

Watch: The Democratic National Convention live

 The Democratic National Convention begins today at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. The event will be held without crowds and most speakers will appear on via..
SBS

Live coverage: Michelle Obama, Sen. Sanders headline first night of virtual Democratic Convention

 Democrats are gathering (virtually) for the first night of their nominating convention, an event they hope will build excitement for Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

Michelle Obama Ready to Sing Joe Biden's Praises at Democratic Convention

 Michelle Obama's ready to throw her full support behind Joe Biden in front of millions of screens ... calling him a decent man while taking thinly veiled shots..
TMZ.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Colorado Governor, officials defend mail ballots

 Colorado officials are defending the state's vote-by-mail process, after President Donald Trump acknowledged last week that he's starving the U.S. Postal Service..
USATODAY.com

Lawsuit against Trump, postal chief seeks proper funding

 Several individuals including candidates for public office sued President Donald Trump and the US Postal Service and its new postmaster general in New York on..
New Zealand Herald

Democrats accuse Trump of election interference over changes at the Postal Service

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House will hold an emergency session to try and reverse moves made by the Trump administration that have led to delays in mail..
CBS News

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Biden ahead in polls, but Democrats still worry [Video]

Biden ahead in polls, but Democrats still worry

[NFA] Reuters spoke with party activists, officials and voters, who fear victory could still slip from their grasp. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:41Published

Trump to campaign in battleground states as Democrats embrace Joe Biden, Kamala Harris at DNC

 As Biden and Democrats hold a virtual convention this week, Trump visits four battleground states: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Arizona and Pennsylvania.
USATODAY.com

Postal Service warns states: Some absentee, mail-in ballots may not be delivered in time to be counted

 The United States Postal Service has warned election officials across the country, including those in key battleground states such as Ohio, Florida,..
WorldNews

2/6: Pa. governor says winter storm "worse than hurricane Sandy"; TSA bans all carry-on liquids on flights to Russia

 Power crews from as far away as Arkansas are working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of customers in southeastern Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Corbett said..
CBS News
USPS warns of 'significant risk' of late ballots [Video]

USPS warns of 'significant risk' of late ballots

[NFA] Ahead of a presidential election that could see up to half of U.S. voters cast their ballots by mail, the U.S. Postal Service is warning some states that they need to provide more time for those votes to be counted. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Trump Questions Biden’s Mental Abilities and Calls Harris Biden’s ‘Boss’

 The president made three campaign rally-like appearances at airports in Minnesota and Wisconsin in an attempt to counterprogram the first night of the Democratic..
NYTimes.com

How to watch the Democratic National Convention

 Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday night online. The coronavirus pandemic forced the Democrats..
The Verge

Watch live: President Trump speaks in Minnesota and Wisconsin

 The president travels for two campaign events on the same day the Democratic National Convention kicks off.
CBS News

Headlines: Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker linked to secret email system

 "CBS This Morning" takes a look at some of the day's headlines from around the globe.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Visits Minnesota [Video]

President Trump Visits Minnesota

The spotlight turns to Minnesota and Wisconsin, as President Donald Trump brings his campaign to the Midwest, Kate Raddatz reports (1:55).WCCO 4 News at 6 – August 16, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:55Published
A Look At National Politics As The 2020 Democratic Convention Begins [Video]

A Look At National Politics As The 2020 Democratic Convention Begins

CBS News Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe joins Irika Sargent to talk about the Democratic National Convention that starts Monday night, the 2020 election, and voting by mail.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:29Published
Mail-Sorting Machines Taken Out Of Service In Chicago, Union Rep Says [Video]

Mail-Sorting Machines Taken Out Of Service In Chicago, Union Rep Says

On Monday, CBS 2 learned that mail-sorting machines are being taken out of service at Chicago’s Main Post Office and also at O’Hare International Airport, and Democrats say it is all part of..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:36Published

Related news from verified sources

STUPID SCIENCE: Wisconsin government employees told they must wear face masks during virtual Zoom meetings

 (Natural News) To ensure that no member of the general public is ever able to say, see, the government isn’t wearing them!, the Wisconsin Department of Natural...
NaturalNews.com

Trump To Make Campaign Stops In Minnesota And Wisconsin Amid DNC

 President Trump hit the road Monday for campaign stops in Minnesota and Wisconsin — both states seen as crucial to his reelection. The visits coincide with the...
NPR Also reported by •NewsmaxUSATODAY.com

Wisconsin girl, 11, fatally shot 4 years after appearing in video praying for end to gun violence in Chicago

 Gun violence in Wisconsin has killed an innocent pre-teen girl seen four years ago in a filmmaker’s video praying for an end to the shootings and killings then...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Catholic Culture

Tweets about this