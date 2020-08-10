|
An Interview With the Health Officer for Santa Cruz
Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Dr. Gail Newel has taken the heat as Santa Cruz went from being one of the safest coastal counties in the state to the site of a recent surge.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Santa Cruz, California City in California, United States
When Covid-19 Cases Surged in Santa Cruz, She Took the HeatDr. Gail Newel has taken the heat as Santa Cruz went from being one of the safest coastal counties in the state to the site of a recent surge.
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this