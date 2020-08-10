Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

An Interview With the Health Officer for Santa Cruz

NYTimes.com Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Dr. Gail Newel has taken the heat as Santa Cruz went from being one of the safest coastal counties in the state to the site of a recent surge.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KSBW - Published
News video: Santa Cruz County explains why their COVID-19 recoveries lag behind

Santa Cruz County explains why their COVID-19 recoveries lag behind 01:22

 Health workers have focused primarily on active cases

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Santa Cruz, California Santa Cruz, California City in California, United States

When Covid-19 Cases Surged in Santa Cruz, She Took the Heat

 Dr. Gail Newel has taken the heat as Santa Cruz went from being one of the safest coastal counties in the state to the site of a recent surge.
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

Fifth person arrested in stabbing death of Santa Cruz teen 10 years ago [Video]

Fifth person arrested in stabbing death of Santa Cruz teen 10 years ago

He was found in Mexico and will be brought back to Santa Cruz County for his trial

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 01:56Published
Santa Cruz County backlog could be hiding more than 100 COVID-19 cases [Video]

Santa Cruz County backlog could be hiding more than 100 COVID-19 cases

Santa Cruz County Health Officer said the number of cases should be ten to fifteen percent higher than currently reported

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 01:04Published
Identity of 28-year-old killed in Santa Cruz released [Video]

Identity of 28-year-old killed in Santa Cruz released

The man was killed in a drive-by-shooting on Mission Street

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

An Interview With the Health Officer for Santa Cruz

 Dr. Gail Newel has taken the heat as Santa Cruz went from being one of the safest coastal counties in the state to the site of a recent surge.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this