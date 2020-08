Jason's Gold Coast Chicago's Magnificent Mile, Gold Coast ground zero for gun battles, lootings https://t.co/a9O5hpg3Kn 9 hours ago

USA Wins the Gold RT @newtgingrich: Chicago's mayor admits the looting on Magnificent Mile and other Chicago shopping districts was a "planned attack." Clear… 2 days ago

MaryJ RT @Chicagowise: In regards to the looters destroying the Magnificent Mile, Gold Coast, Streeterville, State Street, ect... on behalf of th… 3 days ago

Chicagowise In regards to the looters destroying the Magnificent Mile, Gold Coast, Streeterville, State Street, ect... on behal… https://t.co/u5dbImXoVw 3 days ago

Reverend Elton Jones II @Alynn7513 @ToniPreckwinkle Don't forget Obama phones & coming soon to Chicago soon ( if Lighthead has her way ) fr… https://t.co/jBADybjYkP 3 days ago

Jason's Gold Coast Chicago's Magnificent Mile, Gold Coast ground zero for gun battles, lootings https://t.co/gvhQ6Oe9b3 3 days ago

Windycitycrimenews Residents and the fabulous stores on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile/Gold Coast have had enough of Lightfoot and her vio… https://t.co/XKzsiZgNHY 4 days ago