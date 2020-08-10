Fire Tears Through Cooking Show Host Rachel Ray’s Upstate N.Y. Home
Monday, 10 August 2020 () LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) – A large fire broke out at cooking show star Rachel Ray‘s house in Lake Luzerne Sunday. More than a dozen local fire departments responded to the fire, which started around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Brian LaFlure, fire coordinator for the Warren County Office of Emergency Services. No one […]
