Trump: Susan Rice 'Potential Liability' as Biden Running Mate
Monday, 10 August 2020 () As Joe Biden awaits the announcement of his running mate, President Donald Trump noted the Obama administration's former National Security Adviser Susan Rice is a "potential liability."
Describing her as "nasty," U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said on Tuesday he was "surprised" presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden picked Senator Kamala Harris as his VP candidate after the "horrible" things she said about Biden.