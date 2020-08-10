Global  
 

Trump: Susan Rice 'Potential Liability' as Biden Running Mate

Newsmax Monday, 10 August 2020
As Joe Biden awaits the announcement of his running mate, President Donald Trump noted the Obama administration's former National Security Adviser Susan Rice is a "potential liability."
 Describing her as "nasty," U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said on Tuesday he was "surprised" presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden picked Senator Kamala Harris as his VP candidate after the "horrible" things she said about Biden.

US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Kamala Harris, after Joe Biden picked her as his running mate for the US Presidential polls scheduled for later this year. President Donald..

Joe Biden announced he has chosen California Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate heading into November’s presidential election, adding his former rival for the Democratic nomination to the..

Trump argues Susan Rice has this ‘potential liability’ if Biden chooses her for VP

 President Trump on Monday argued the U.S. government surveillance of people connected to his 2016 campaign during the Obama era could be a “potential...
Trump Team's Dream Pick for Joe Biden's Running Mate: Susan Rice

 Joe Biden hasn't yet announced his choice for a running mate, but if Donald Trump's team was doing the picking, its choice would be former Obama national...
As potential veep, Susan Rice and husband stepped up contributions to Biden campaign

 Susan Rice and her multimillionaire husband have poured thousands of dollars into Joe Biden's presidential campaign, substantially increasing their contributions...
