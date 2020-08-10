Global  
 

Smash Mouth Frontman Steve Harwell Tells Mask-Free Sturgis Rally Crowd, ‘F– That COVID S–!’

The Wrap Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Smash Mouth Frontman Steve Harwell Tells Mask-Free Sturgis Rally Crowd, ‘F– That COVID S–!’Smash Mouth played in front of packed crowd over the weekend during the Sturgis Rally in South Dakota. Normally, we’d only question the attendees’ choice of music, but considering that the United States is still very much in the middle of a deadly pandemic, the problems are far greater.

And as you can see in the videos below, the heavy majority of the crowd was not abiding by the recommend six feet of separation nor were many attendees seen wearing face coverings. Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell can even be heard screaming: “We’re all here together tonight! F— that COVID s—!”

*Also Read:* Antonio Banderas Celebrates 60th Birthday in Quarantine After Positive Coronavirus Test



Here is a brighter video to see all the people (credit KOTATV) pic.twitter.com/P7XW46BLiS

— Connor Matteson (@mattesontv) August 10, 2020



The Strugis Rally, an annual gathering of motorcycle aficionados, was held this past weekend in South Dakota despite the pandemic, which has infected more than 5 million people in the U.S. alone and killed more than 160,000. The 10-day festival was expected to attract 250,000 people.

According to the event’s website, attendees were encouraged (though clearly not obligated) to follow the Centers for Disease Control’s pandemic guidelines and promised that hand sanitizer would be available. The website also said that “Guests will be required to have a mask with them when they enter the amphitheater” and that masks would be available for purchase at entry points.

