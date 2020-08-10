Pulled ‘Black-ish’ Episode About Politics, Race Finally Made Available on Hulu Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The canned episode of “Black-ish” that led to a dispute between Disney and creator Kenya Barris, and Barris eventually decamping for a new deal at Netflix, has been finally made available to watch on Hulu.



Originally scheduled to air in February 2018, the episode titled “Please, Baby, Please” was shelved by the network just days before its scheduled airdate due to concerns about “partisanship,” Barris said at the time. The episode sees Dre (Anthony Anderson) telling his son, Devante, a bedtime story, about the past year (and first year) of Devante’s life, which includes the first year of the Donald Trump presidency, the Charlottesville attacks and NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.



“We were one year post-election and coming to the end of a year that left us, like many Americans, grappling with the state of our country and anxious about its future,” Barris said in a statement on Monday. “Those feelings poured onto the page, becoming 22 minutes of television that I was, and still am, incredibly proud of. ‘Please, Baby, Please’ didn’t make it to air that season and, while much has been speculated about its contents, the episode has never been seen publicly… until now.”



*Also Read:* 'Black-ish' Creator Kenya Barris: I Left Disney for Netflix Over Shelved Anti-Trump Episode



Barris said Disney TV accommodated his request to make the episode available following the re-airing of “Juneteenth” and “Hope” in the wake of renewed Black Lives Matter protests in recent months.



“I cannot wait for everyone to finally see the episode for themselves and, as was the case nearly three years ago, we hope it inspires some much-needed conversation — not only about what we were grappling with then or how it led to where we are now, but conversations about where we want our country to go moving forward and, most importantly, how we get there together,” he said.



The dispute over “Please, Baby, Please” led Barris to exit his overall deal with ABC Studios early, a decision he pegged to a strained working relationship with then-Disney-ABC Television Group president Ben Sherwood in a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter.



“I’m aware when my things aren’t good,” he said at the time. “But I’d [gladly] have a forum and show these pilots to the world. If I’m crazy, judge me. I’ve done things where I’m like, ‘Ugh, that wasn’t right,’ these were not that. And it just becomes so frustrating.”



*Also Read:* Kenya Barris' '#blackAF' Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix



Read Barris’ full statement below.



In November 2017, we made an episode of “black-ish” entitled “Please, Baby, Please.” We were one year post-election and coming to the end of a year that left us, like many Americans, grappling with the state of our country and anxious about its future. Those feelings poured onto the page, becoming 22 minutes of television that I was, and still am, incredibly proud of. “Please, Baby, Please” didn’t make it to air that season and, while much has been speculated about its contents, the episode has never been seen publicly… until now.



I’m excited to share that “Please, Baby, Please” is now available on Hulu. Following the re-airing of “Juneteenth” and “Hope,” I asked Walt Disney Television to revisit making the episode available. Recognizing the importance of this moment, they listened and agreed.



I cannot wait for everyone to finally see the episode for themselves and, as was the case nearly three years ago, we hope it inspires some much-needed conversation — not only about what we were grappling with then or how it led to where we are now, but conversations about where we want our country to go moving forward and, most importantly, how we get there together.



Thank you to ABC Entertainment for allowing this moment to happen. And thank you to the entire “black-ish” family for never shying away from tough conversations, making telling stories like this possible.



-Kenya Barris



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



ABC Already Changes Fall TV Schedule, Moves 'Black-ish' Up From Midseason



'Black-ish' Creator Kenya Barris Turns the Camera on Himself in Netflix's '#BlackAF' Trailer (Video)



How 'black-ish' Designers Pulled Off the Wild Costumes in That Special Prince Episode The canned episode of “Black-ish” that led to a dispute between Disney and creator Kenya Barris, and Barris eventually decamping for a new deal at Netflix, has been finally made available to watch on Hulu.Originally scheduled to air in February 2018, the episode titled “Please, Baby, Please” was shelved by the network just days before its scheduled airdate due to concerns about “partisanship,” Barris said at the time. The episode sees Dre (Anthony Anderson) telling his son, Devante, a bedtime story, about the past year (and first year) of Devante’s life, which includes the first year of the Donald Trump presidency, the Charlottesville attacks and NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.“We were one year post-election and coming to the end of a year that left us, like many Americans, grappling with the state of our country and anxious about its future,” Barris said in a statement on Monday. “Those feelings poured onto the page, becoming 22 minutes of television that I was, and still am, incredibly proud of. ‘Please, Baby, Please’ didn’t make it to air that season and, while much has been speculated about its contents, the episode has never been seen publicly… until now.”*Also Read:* 'Black-ish' Creator Kenya Barris: I Left Disney for Netflix Over Shelved Anti-Trump EpisodeBarris said Disney TV accommodated his request to make the episode available following the re-airing of “Juneteenth” and “Hope” in the wake of renewed Black Lives Matter protests in recent months.“I cannot wait for everyone to finally see the episode for themselves and, as was the case nearly three years ago, we hope it inspires some much-needed conversation — not only about what we were grappling with then or how it led to where we are now, but conversations about where we want our country to go moving forward and, most importantly, how we get there together,” he said.The dispute over “Please, Baby, Please” led Barris to exit his overall deal with ABC Studios early, a decision he pegged to a strained working relationship with then-Disney-ABC Television Group president Ben Sherwood in a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter.“I’m aware when my things aren’t good,” he said at the time. “But I’d [gladly] have a forum and show these pilots to the world. If I’m crazy, judge me. I’ve done things where I’m like, ‘Ugh, that wasn’t right,’ these were not that. And it just becomes so frustrating.”*Also Read:* Kenya Barris' '#blackAF' Renewed for Season 2 by NetflixRead Barris’ full statement below.In November 2017, we made an episode of “black-ish” entitled “Please, Baby, Please.” We were one year post-election and coming to the end of a year that left us, like many Americans, grappling with the state of our country and anxious about its future. Those feelings poured onto the page, becoming 22 minutes of television that I was, and still am, incredibly proud of. “Please, Baby, Please” didn’t make it to air that season and, while much has been speculated about its contents, the episode has never been seen publicly… until now.I’m excited to share that “Please, Baby, Please” is now available on Hulu. Following the re-airing of “Juneteenth” and “Hope,” I asked Walt Disney Television to revisit making the episode available. Recognizing the importance of this moment, they listened and agreed.I cannot wait for everyone to finally see the episode for themselves and, as was the case nearly three years ago, we hope it inspires some much-needed conversation — not only about what we were grappling with then or how it led to where we are now, but conversations about where we want our country to go moving forward and, most importantly, how we get there together.Thank you to ABC Entertainment for allowing this moment to happen. And thank you to the entire “black-ish” family for never shying away from tough conversations, making telling stories like this possible.-Kenya Barris*Related stories from TheWrap:*ABC Already Changes Fall TV Schedule, Moves 'Black-ish' Up From Midseason'Black-ish' Creator Kenya Barris Turns the Camera on Himself in Netflix's '#BlackAF' Trailer (Video)How 'black-ish' Designers Pulled Off the Wild Costumes in That Special Prince Episode 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: THR News - Published 15 hours ago 'Fresh Prince Of Bel Air' Reboot In the Works, Zac Efron to Star in 'Three Men and a Baby' & More | THR News 02:26 The "Fresh Prince Of Bel Air" is getting a dramatic reboot after a YouTube trailer went viral, Zac Efron is on board to star in 'Three Men and a Baby' and the once famously shelved episode of 'Black-ish' titled "Please, Baby, Please" is headed Hulu. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hulu Set to Air Shelved 'Black-ish' Episode | THR News



The famously shelved episode of 'Black-ish' will finally see the light. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:18 Published 17 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Shelved 'black-ish' episode criticizing Trump is now available on Hulu black-ish Season 4's previously shelved "Please, Baby, Please" is now available on Hulu. In 2018, ABC (owned by Disney) decided to shelve the episode, in which...

Mashable 2 days ago



This Pulled 'Black-ish' Episode Is Now Available On Hulu An episode of black-ish that was deemed too “controversial” is now available to stream on Hulu – TooFab This Big Bang Theory star is opening up about why...

Just Jared Jr 16 hours ago





Tweets about this Andy Young Would love to hear a little more about *why* ABC pulled this particular episode, but glad they finally agreed to pu… https://t.co/uD7vLMzlXL 20 hours ago Alan B @LMB179 @NormanBrennan @DawnButlerBrent @Keir_Starmer They admitted putting the reg in wrong, cops check cars all t… https://t.co/Qz4m4sgZim 23 hours ago No Justice. No Peace 🌹 RT @Bellaj0713: Dont remember they also promoted racist, and while massive amounts of the show weren't reality, the people they pulled to e… 1 week ago IzzyBear713 ( Anarco-cancelist) Dont remember they also promoted racist, and while massive amounts of the show weren't reality, the people they pul… https://t.co/U1FBl27NAL 1 week ago