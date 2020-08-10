‘6 Underground’ Alum Adria Arjona to Co-Star Opposite Diego Luna in ‘Rogue One’ Prequel Series Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Adria Arjona has landed the coveted lead role opposite Diego Luna in Disney+’s upcoming “Rogue One” prequel series, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.



No details are known about Arjona’s character. Disney did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.



The still-untitled series has been described as “spy thriller” that follows Luna’s Cassian Andor before the events of 2016’s “Rogue One.” Along with Luna, Alan Tudyk is also set to return as Andor’s droid sidekick, K-2S0. The series also features Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller.



*Also Read:* Disney Removes 'Mulan' From Slate, Pushes 'Avatar' and 'Star Wars' Films Back One Year



Arjona most recently starred in Michael Bay’s Netflix film, “6 Underground” alongside Ryan Reynolds. She also had a supporting role in Amazon’s “Good Omens” and can next be seen in Sony’s Marvel film, “Morbius.”



The “Rogue One” prequel series is one of three live-action “Star Wars” shows on Disney+. Jon Favreau’s “The Mandalorian” returns for its second season in October, while Ewan McGregor is set to reprise his role as the younger Obi-Wan Kenobi in his own untitled series. Disney+ also recently announced a spinoff of the animated “Clone Wars” series, “Bad Batch.”



That’s good news for “Star Wars” fans because it will be quite some time until a Galaxy Far, Far Away returns to the big screen.



Deadline first reported on Arjona.



