All Eyes on Biden, and New Details on the Democratic Convention

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
New details on the Democratic convention emerge: This is your morning tip sheet.
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: AOC Will Only Get 60 Seconds At The DNC

AOC Will Only Get 60 Seconds At The DNC 01:44

 Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will only be allotted 60 seconds to speak at the Democratic National Convention. That decision may be a mistake.

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

'Battle for the soul of the nation': Before they were running mates, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris both used slogan

 Even before Biden and Harris joined as 2020 running mates, they both framed the election as a "battle for the soul of the nation."
USATODAY.com
Palin's Hopes For Harris [Video]

Palin's Hopes For Harris

On Tuesday, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden named Kamala Harris his running mate. It's the first time since 2008 that a woman was named the Vice Presidential nominee on a major party ticket. In 2008, Alaska governor Sarah Palin was named John McCain's VP on the Republican party's ticket. Republicans quickly slammed the media for what they called "sexist" coverage of Palin. In an interview with Good Morning America, Palin reflected on how she was treated.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Biden and Harris slam Trump's pandemic response during debut appearance

 Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, slammed President Trump over his administration's response to the..
CBS News
Economist Breaks Down What Kamala Harris VP Nomination Means [Video]

Economist Breaks Down What Kamala Harris VP Nomination Means

On Tuesday, Kamala Harris was announced as Joe Biden's Vice President for the Democratic Party ticket. How will that pick effect the economy? According to Allison Schrager, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, the markets seemed comfortable with Harris on the ballot. Last summer Harris proposed a tax on stock and bond trades. However, Schrager does not expect Biden and Harris to make that change if they're elected.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

‘It's going to trigger him’: Trump insiders say Kamala Harris is the president’s nightmare, but they have a warning for Democrats

 Democrats hoping that the Trump campaign’s haphazard first response to former Vice President Joe Biden choosing California Senator Kamala Harris as his..
WorldNews

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

Trump to campaign in 4 states - including in Biden's hometown - during week of Democratic National Convention

 Trump plans to hold a series of events next week in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Arizona as Democrats nominate Joe Biden for president.
USATODAY.com

﻿Vice President Susan Rice? Has a Ring to It! #SusanRiceForVP

 Vice President Susan Rice? Has a Ring to It! Today, the Democratic National Convention has released its list of speakers for the event to begin on August 17,..
WorldNews

Andrew Yang on Democratic National Convention: 'I kind of expected to speak'

 Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang voiced his disappointment in not being asked to speak at the upcoming Democratic National Convention, whose lineup was..
USATODAY.com

8/10/20: Red and Blue

 Pres. Trump facing bipartisan backlash; Previewing the Democratic National Convention
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump is "a uniter of Democrats," political expert says

 The defection rate, or those who don't vote along party lines, will be "much lower" than in 2016, political science professor Larry Sabato predicts.
CBS News

Herman Cain died two weeks ago, but his social media accounts are still bashing Democrats

 "How well prepared is Kamala Harris for the presidency? We take a look. We're not impressed and you won't be either," said a post on Cain's account.
USATODAY.com

How virtual party conventions could impact the 2020 election

 Democrats and Republicans have made major changes to the plans for their national conventions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both plan on welcoming their..
CBS News

Wisconsin Center still looks forward to role in DNC hosting, production [Video]

Wisconsin Center still looks forward to role in DNC hosting, production

Despite a more scaled-back Democratic National Convention is in the works for Aug. 17, the Wisconsin Center still looks forward to its role.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:53Published
Joe Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination in Delaware [Video]

Joe Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination in Delaware

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) had previously scheduled the former vice president to be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Wisconsin residents disappointed with the future of the DNC [Video]

Wisconsin residents disappointed with the future of the DNC

Many Wisconsin residents are disappointed after Joe Biden announced he would not be coming to Milwaukee for the democratic convention.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:36Published

Biden, Harris to give DNC convention speeches at Chase Center in Wilmington

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will deliver their convention speeches at the Chase Center in Wilmington next week, the Biden campaign said Thursday.  
Delawareonline Also reported by •FOXNews.comIndependentCBS News

Trump Can Accept Nomination on WH Lawn

 Trump and Republican National Convention planners are not barred by law from holding the president's nationally televised nomination acceptance speech from the...
Newsmax Also reported by •CBS News

Hatch Act does not prohibit Trump from delivering RNC acceptance speech on White House grounds, agency says

 House Oversite Committee Ranking member James Comer, R-Ky., announced Wednesday night that should President Trump choose the give his Republican National...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS News

