All Eyes on Biden, and New Details on the Democratic Convention

Economist Breaks Down What Kamala Harris VP Nomination Means



On Tuesday, Kamala Harris was announced as Joe Biden's Vice President for the Democratic Party ticket. How will that pick effect the economy? According to Allison Schrager, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, the markets seemed comfortable with Harris on the ballot. Last summer Harris proposed a tax on stock and bond trades. However, Schrager does not expect Biden and Harris to make that change if they're elected.

