All Eyes on Biden, and New Details on the Democratic Convention
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
New details on the Democratic convention emerge: This is your morning tip sheet.
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
'Battle for the soul of the nation': Before they were running mates, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris both used sloganEven before Biden and Harris joined as 2020 running mates, they both framed the election as a "battle for the soul of the nation."
USATODAY.com
Palin's Hopes For Harris
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Biden and Harris slam Trump's pandemic response during debut appearancePresumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, slammed President Trump over his administration's response to the..
CBS News
Economist Breaks Down What Kamala Harris VP Nomination Means
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
‘It's going to trigger him’: Trump insiders say Kamala Harris is the president’s nightmare, but they have a warning for DemocratsDemocrats hoping that the Trump campaign’s haphazard first response to former Vice President Joe Biden choosing California Senator Kamala Harris as his..
WorldNews
Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party
Trump to campaign in 4 states - including in Biden's hometown - during week of Democratic National ConventionTrump plans to hold a series of events next week in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Arizona as Democrats nominate Joe Biden for president.
USATODAY.com
Vice President Susan Rice? Has a Ring to It! #SusanRiceForVPVice President Susan Rice? Has a Ring to It! Today, the Democratic National Convention has released its list of speakers for the event to begin on August 17,..
WorldNews
Andrew Yang on Democratic National Convention: 'I kind of expected to speak'Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang voiced his disappointment in not being asked to speak at the upcoming Democratic National Convention, whose lineup was..
USATODAY.com
8/10/20: Red and BluePres. Trump facing bipartisan backlash; Previewing the Democratic National Convention
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump is "a uniter of Democrats," political expert saysThe defection rate, or those who don't vote along party lines, will be "much lower" than in 2016, political science professor Larry Sabato predicts.
CBS News
Herman Cain died two weeks ago, but his social media accounts are still bashing Democrats"How well prepared is Kamala Harris for the presidency? We take a look. We're not impressed and you won't be either," said a post on Cain's account.
USATODAY.com
How virtual party conventions could impact the 2020 electionDemocrats and Republicans have made major changes to the plans for their national conventions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both plan on welcoming their..
CBS News
