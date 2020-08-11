|
Half a dozen states hit with derecho storm's hurricane-force winds
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois were hard-hit by a rare kind of storm Monday, a derecho, with winds hitting 100 miles per hour. Hundreds of thousands of people in the area lost power. Adriana Diaz reports.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Iowa State in the Midwestern region of the United States of America
Monday's derecho damaged 10M acres of crops in Iowa; 600K still without power in MidwestIowa was especially hard hit, as the potent windstorm devastated the state's power grid and flattened valuable corn fields.
USATODAY.com
Deadly derecho leaves path of destruction across Midwest, 1 million without powerA derecho lashed through Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, flipping cars, downing trees, causing widespread property damage and knocking out power.
USATODAY.com
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:54Published
8/11: Red and BlueJoe Biden makes his pick for Vice President; Wisconsin's partisan primary election
CBS News
Wisconsin holds primary Tuesday as Joe Biden chooses running mateVoters in Wisconsin headed to the polls today in the state's primary election. This comes as presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden announced he's chosen..
CBS News
Biden leads Trump, 49%-44%, among likely Wisconsin voters in latest Marquette PollTrump also trailed in the polls at this point four years ago and went on to narrowly carry Wisconsin and claim the White House.
USATODAY.com
Illinois State in the midwestern United States
Kanye Wests inclusion on Illinois election ballot in doubt
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
It's now a felony in Illinois to assault a retail worker who is enforcing face mask rulesIllinois Gov. JB Pritzker has made it a felony to assault or batter a retail worker who is conveying coronavirus public health guidance.
USATODAY.com
Adriana Diaz (journalist) American model and journalist
Mass Chicago looting leaves 13 officers injured, more than 100 arrestedThe mayor of Chicago is calling a wave of break-ins and looting overnight "an assault" on her city. More than 100 people were arrested and more than a dozen..
CBS News
Schools weigh safety over return to "normal" as fall term beginsCBS News' Adriana Diaz reports on districts nationwide making calls on whether to return to in-person learning or stay at home amid COVID-19 surges.
CBS News
Improving diversity in medicine could help close racial care gapOnly about 5% of doctors are African American. A neurosurgeon in training shows Adriana Diaz how difficult it can be for doctors of color to overcome barriers..
CBS News
School districts face difficult decisions over how students will learn this fallChicago just announced it is moving to remote learning for the start of the school year. Adriana Diaz speaks to a single parent in the Chicago area who is..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this