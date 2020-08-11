Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Half a dozen states hit with derecho storm's hurricane-force winds

CBS News Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois were hard-hit by a rare kind of storm Monday, a derecho, with winds hitting 100 miles per hour. Hundreds of thousands of people in the area lost power. Adriana Diaz reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Derecho winds tear through U.S. Midwest

Derecho winds tear through U.S. Midwest 01:09

 A storm packing hurricane-force winds tore across the U.S. Midwest on Monday, causing widespread property damage in cities and rural towns and leaving more than half a million homes and businesses without power. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Iowa Iowa State in the Midwestern region of the United States of America

Monday's derecho damaged 10M acres of crops in Iowa; 600K still without power in Midwest

 Iowa was especially hard hit, as the potent windstorm devastated the state's power grid and flattened valuable corn fields.
 
USATODAY.com

Deadly derecho leaves path of destruction across Midwest, 1 million without power

 A derecho lashed through Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, flipping cars, downing trees, causing widespread property damage and knocking out power.
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger [Video]

'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar held off a well-funded challenger Tuesday and won the Democratic primary in her congressional district, putting her on track for re-election in November along with other members of the "Squad" of four liberal freshmen. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54Published

8/11: Red and Blue

 Joe Biden makes his pick for Vice President; Wisconsin's partisan primary election
CBS News

Wisconsin holds primary Tuesday as Joe Biden chooses running mate

 Voters in Wisconsin headed to the polls today in the state's primary election. This comes as presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden announced he's chosen..
CBS News

Biden leads Trump, 49%-44%, among likely Wisconsin voters in latest Marquette Poll

 Trump also trailed in the polls at this point four years ago and went on to narrowly carry Wisconsin and claim the White House.
USATODAY.com

Illinois Illinois State in the midwestern United States

Kanye Wests inclusion on Illinois election ballot in doubt [Video]

Kanye Wests inclusion on Illinois election ballot in doubt

Kanye Wests inclusion on Illinois election ballot is in doubt after officials have determined that almost two thirds of the signatures submitted to get the rappers name on the presidential ballot are invalid.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

It's now a felony in Illinois to assault a retail worker who is enforcing face mask rules

 Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has made it a felony to assault or batter a retail worker who is conveying coronavirus public health guidance.
USATODAY.com

Adriana Diaz (journalist) American model and journalist

Mass Chicago looting leaves 13 officers injured, more than 100 arrested

 The mayor of Chicago is calling a wave of break-ins and looting overnight "an assault" on her city. More than 100 people were arrested and more than a dozen..
CBS News

Schools weigh safety over return to "normal" as fall term begins

 CBS News' Adriana Diaz reports on districts nationwide making calls on whether to return to in-person learning or stay at home amid COVID-19 surges.
CBS News

Improving diversity in medicine could help close racial care gap

 Only about 5% of doctors are African American. A neurosurgeon in training shows Adriana Diaz how difficult it can be for doctors of color to overcome barriers..
CBS News

School districts face difficult decisions over how students will learn this fall

 Chicago just announced it is moving to remote learning for the start of the school year. Adriana Diaz speaks to a single parent in the Chicago area who is..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Roof blown off in Chicago by 100 mph winds during derecho storm [Video]

Roof blown off in Chicago by 100 mph winds during derecho storm

A garage roof in Chicago partially flew off during the recent derecho storm on August 10. The clip shows the roof being partially blown off during the summer storm in 100 mph winds.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:19Published
Storm Derecho blasts backyard deck in Ames, Iowa [Video]

Storm Derecho blasts backyard deck in Ames, Iowa

Winds in excess of 80 mph blast a backyard deck, tent, and furniture in Ames, Iowa as a part of the storm Derecho on August 10.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:37Published
Rare Storm Tears Across Midwest States [Video]

Rare Storm Tears Across Midwest States

CBS4's Adriana Diaz has more on the derecho storm.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:53Published

Tweets about this