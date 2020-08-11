Raymond Allen, ‘Sanford and Son’ Actor, Dies at 91 Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Raymond G. Allen Sr., a character actor known for playing Uncle Woody on the 1970s sitcom “Sanford and Son,” has died. He was 91.



The actor had been living at a long-term care facility in California when he was found unresponsive early Monday morning, according to TMZ. His family told the outlet that his cause of death was a sudden respiratory illness, but was not COVID-related.



His “Sanford and Son” character Uncle Woodrow “Woody” Anderson was the husband of Aunt Esther, known for never turning down a drink.



*Also Read:* James 'Kamala' Harris, Former WWE Wrestler, Dies at 70



Allen’s other roles as a character actor included like Ned the Wino on “Good Times,” another popular sitcom that aired from 1974 to 1980, and Merl the Earl on “Starsky and Hutch,” a drama that aired from 1975 to 1979.



He also appeared in a 1978 episode of “The Jeffersons” called “George Finds a Father” as Zeke, and on an episode of “The Love Boat” and “What’s Happening!!” that same year.



His first role was in the 1946 film “Fight That Ghost,” and he later appeared in the 1973 film “Mean Mother” and the 1975 film “Dark Strutters” before beginning his television career with a 1975 episode on the American religious-anthology series “Insight.”



His last role was in 1985’s “Gus Brown and Midnight Brewster.”



