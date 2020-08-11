NYPD accused of creating "glass ceiling" for women in force

De Blasio: AOC "Just Wrong"



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is in a war of words with NY Mayor Bill de Blasio and it looks like she's losing... badly. De Blasio called her “just wrong” when she accused him of fudging his $1 billion cut to the NYPD budget. AOC said said de Blasio was using “budget tricks” and “funny math” to make it look like he had defunded the city’s police department. The Mayor appeared in an interview on CNN’s “New Day” on Wednesday morning. “Well, she’s just wrong.

