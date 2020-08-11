|
NYPD accused of creating "glass ceiling" for women in force
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Lori Pollock has suffered mental anguish, extreme stress, humiliation and damage to her reputation, the lawsuit says.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lori L. Pollock American computer scientist
New York City Police Department Municipal police force in the United States
Report reveals allegations of police abuses in New York CityNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a measure allowing the disciplinary records of NYPD officers accused of abuses to be made public. Greg B. Smith, of the..
CBS News
De Blasio: AOC "Just Wrong"
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:44Published
NY police officer suspended over apparent chokehold
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:04Published
New York City Police Disband "Anti-Crime Unit" Of Plainclothes Officers Amid Reform Pressures
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this