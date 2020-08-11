Top CEOs pledge to hire 100,000 low-income New Yorkers

Beyond Meat Drops 10 Percent After Test With McDonald's Ends



CBC reported that McDonald’s ended its Canadian trial of Beyond Meat in April with no plans to continue. According to Business Insider, the plant-based burger dropped as much as 10% because of the news. While Beyond Meat said in an email they were “pleased with the test,” a JPMorgan analyst said usually if a test goes well, it doesn’t end. Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown said the plan with McDonald’s hasn’t changed. Despite the recent drop, Beyond Meat is up more than 90% year-to-date.

