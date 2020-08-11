Global  
 

Top CEOs pledge to hire 100,000 low-income New Yorkers

CBS News Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Leaders at Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and other large employers vow to recruit more low-income and minority workers.
