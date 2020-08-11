Suspect identified in shooting incident near White House

Back To Work: House To Return Saturday To Deal With USPS Flap



CNN reports the US House of Representatives is set to return on Saturday to vote on legislation related to the US Postal Service. House Democrats hope to provide the financially strapped agency with $25 billion in funding despite White House objections. The bill would prohibit recent USPS operational changes the Trump administration has made that have slowed mail service around the country.

