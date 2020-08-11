Global  
 

Suspect identified in shooting incident near White House

CBS News Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
The Secret Service says the suspect "crouched into a shooter's stance as if about to fire a weapon."
Police stop suspect after shooting near WH

Police stop suspect after shooting near WH 00:29

 Video posted to social media shows police with a suspect following a shooting incident outside the White House.

Postmaster general to testify in Congress as Trump denies ordering mail slowdown

 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has accepted Democrats' request to testify before the House Oversight Committee next week. CBS News political correspondent Ed..
CBS News

What to expect on Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention

 The Democrats' virtual convention kicks off Monday evening, with speeches from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and former first lady Michelle Obama. CBS News..
CBS News
Back To Work: House To Return Saturday To Deal With USPS Flap [Video]

Back To Work: House To Return Saturday To Deal With USPS Flap

CNN reports the US House of Representatives is set to return on Saturday to vote on legislation related to the US Postal Service. House Democrats hope to provide the financially strapped agency with $25 billion in funding despite White House objections. The bill would prohibit recent USPS operational changes the Trump administration has made that have slowed mail service around the country.

Duration: 00:42Published

Secret Service bought access to cellphone location data

 Photo by Becca Farsace / The Verge

The US Secret Service (USSS) signed a contract to access Locate X, a service that lets law enforcement track phone..
The Verge

JFK's secret service agent: "I still feel a sense of failure"

 On the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination, former Secret Service agent Clint Hill remembers his emotional interview with Mike Wallace in 1975.
CBS News

60 Minutes Overtime, 11.24.13

 Why a group of veterans with PTSD allowed 60 Minutes cameras to record their gut-wrenching therapy sessions and air them on national television; then,..
CBS News

Trump ushered out of White House briefing after nearby shooting

 The Secret Service ushered President Trump out of a White House briefing on Monday due to a nearby shooting. CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy joins..
CBS News

Armed suspect was on board a MTA bus in Baltimore County, according to police [Video]

Armed suspect was on board a MTA bus in Baltimore County, according to police

Baltimore County Police was on the scene of a working incident involving an armed suspect.

Duration: 01:16Published
Vegas cops shoot armed kidnapper in trailer [Video]

Vegas cops shoot armed kidnapper in trailer

This is the moment Las Vegas cops shoot an armed gunman dead when he took a woman hostage in a trailer park after a chase.The incident took place in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Gowan Road in..

Duration: 02:34Published
Myron Berryman Identified As Suspect In Shooting Near White House That Interrupted President Trump's Press Conference [Video]

Myron Berryman Identified As Suspect In Shooting Near White House That Interrupted President Trump's Press Conference

The shooting happened at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue -- outside the White House gates -- while President Donald Trump was holding a news conference.

Duration: 00:30Published

White House Announces Reallocating Military 3.5GHz Spectrum For Consumer 5G

 Under President Donald J. Trump’s direction, the White House and the Department of Defense announced Monday that 100 megahertz of contiguous, coast-to-coast...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Business InsiderNational Post

Donald Trump briefly evacuated during presser after shooting outside White House

 Secret Service guards shot a person, who was apparently armed, outside the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump said just after being briefly evacuated...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndependentNewsmaxCBS NewsSOHHHNGNNewsy

Trump Says Nomination Speech To Be At White House Or Gettysburg

Trump Says Nomination Speech To Be At White House Or Gettysburg U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will make his Republican presidential renomination acceptance speech from either the White House or at a Civil War...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •NewsmaxCBS NewsHNGN

