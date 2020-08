You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Puerto Rico Added To Chicago Emergency Travel Order



The Chicago Department of Public Health has added Puerto Rico to the city's emergency travel order, requiring people to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to Chicago. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:24 Published 2 weeks ago When Hurricane Maria Rolled Over Puerto Rico, Trump's Reaction Was To Sell It



US President Donald J. Trump has had a fraught relationship with Puerto Rico ever since Hurricane Maria devastated the island. Nearly 3,000 people died as a result of the storm and aftereffects,.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published on July 12, 2020

Tweets about this [email protected] RT @DavidBegnaud: BREAKING: Joe Biden releases statement: β€œit is unacceptable that the people of Puerto Rico, who waited in line on Sunday… 3 days ago