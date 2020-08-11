Global  
 

Ilhan Omar faces challenge in Minnesota primary

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, is fighting to keep her seat in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District on Tuesday. She faces a challenge from Antone Melton-Meaux, a Black lawyer and mediator. (Aug. 11)
 
