Ilhan Omar faces challenge in Minnesota primary

Omar Failing In Money Race



Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is in a tough fight for re-election in her Minnesota district. Antone Melton-Meaux is challenging Omar in an August primary race. Melton-Meaux has raised seven times more than Omar in the last fundraising cycle. The Washington Examiner says Melton-Meaux raised $3.2 million between March and April. Melton-Meaux reported having $2 million in cash on hand to keep him afloat ahead of the Aug. 11 primary. Omar did not fare as well as her competitor when it came to fundraising. Omar raised just $471,624 in the same time frame, roughly one-seventh of Melton-Meaux's haul. The congresswoman's campaign told the Star Tribune that she has $1.1 million in cash on hand.

