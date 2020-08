2020 Daily Trail Markers: Biden-Harris Democratic ticket is official

Once Stuck Between Biden And Sanders, Kamala Harris Emerges As VP Running Mate



For the first time in American history, a Black and South Asian woman has been chosen for national office by a major political party. CNN reports presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden named Sen. Kamala Harris on Tuesday as his running mate. Harris follows Democrat Geraldine Ferraro and Republican Sarah Palin as only the third woman to be chosen as the running mate on a presidential ticket.

