Ex-Personal Assistant to Newsmax TV: Rest Easy With Trump's Decision-Making Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Madeleine Westerhout, President Donald Trump's former personal assistant who was fired a year ago after off-the-record comments were leaked by the press, tells Newsmax TV Americans can be at ease with the commander-in-chief's decision-making ability. 👓 View full article

