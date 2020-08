Campaign 2020: Connecticut Voters Head To Polls For Primary Election



Connecticut voters will took to the polls today for the long awaited primary election. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:33 Published 7 hours ago

CT Primary Happening Today



Connecticut voters will head to the polls today to cast their ballots in the state's Primary Election. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:27 Published 17 hours ago