Syracuse 'ready for whatever happens' as ACC remains focused on playing



The Orange continue to practice and focus on their first game of the season on September 12 at North Carolina, despite growing questions surrounding the college football season. Credit: WKTV Published 17 minutes ago

Terry Francona talks about the Indians offense needing to step up



In his first game back since taking a short leave of absence for (non-COVID) health reasons, Terry Francona talks about Adam Plutko stepping up for the Tribe tonight and the team's lack of offense.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:13 Published 1 hour ago