AP Top Stories August 12 A

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Here's the latest for Wednesday August 12th: Kamala Harris to appear with Joe Biden; Rep. Ilhan Omar wins Democratic primary; D.A. says certain Portland protesters won't be prosecuted; Trump urges college football teams to play.
 
News video: FCA Replay August 7, 2020

FCA Replay August 7, 2020 02:20

 "FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA. The top stories for the week of August 7, 2020, include top honors in the AAA Car Guide SUV/Minivan category, Ram Truck's Ram Nation steps up to help flood-ravaged Midland, Michigan, and Dodge lends support to upcoming NHRA Indy...

Ilhan Omar Ilhan Omar U.S. Representative from Minnesota

'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger [Video]

'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar held off a well-funded challenger Tuesday and won the Democratic primary in her congressional district, putting her on track for re-election in November along with other members of the "Squad" of four liberal freshmen. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54Published

Ilhan Omar wins primary against well-funded challenger

 Her challenger, Antone Melton-Meaux, used the cash to paper the district and flood airwaves with his "Focused on the Fifth" message that portrayed Omar as out of..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump supporters campaign in-person in Wisconsin [Video]

Trump supporters campaign in-person in Wisconsin

Republican Party leaders in Wisconsin say that in a state where President Donald Trump won by less than 1 percent in 2016 - and where his Democratic opponent Joe Biden leads in the most recent opinion polls - volunteers need to do everything they possibly can to reach voters, including face-to-face interactions. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:35Published

2020 Daily Trail Markers: 90% of Black likely voters back Biden, CBS Battleground Tracker poll finds

 Four in 10 Black voters who are voting for Biden say they are doing so because they like Joe Biden, far more than what we're seeing among White voters.
CBS News

Democrats argue the case for nominee Biden as empathetic. Now what would President Biden do?

 Analysis: The Democratic convention has deliberately done more to extol who candidate Biden is than explain what a President Biden would do.
USATODAY.com

Democrats formally nominate Joe Biden for president

 The Democratic Party has officially nominated Joe Biden for president. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has highlights from the convention, and then..
CBS News

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris American politician

'When we vote, things change': Harris [Video]

'When we vote, things change': Harris

Senator Kamala Harris kicked off night three of the Democratic National Convention by talking about the obstacles to voting and offering viewers a number to text to help them get a "voting plan."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:53Published

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on the historic moment with Kamala Harris on Democratic ticket

 Senator Kamala Harris will formally accept the nomination for vice president at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday. She is the first Black woman and..
CBS News

Kamala Harris Takes the Spotlight, a Moment for Her and History

 As a barrier-breaking candidate, and as the running mate to a 77-year-old, Ms. Harris arrives at the Democratic convention carrying an extraordinary set of hopes..
NYTimes.com

DNC Tonight: Kamala Harris and Barack Obama

 Ms. Harris’s prime-time speech will introduce her to the broader American electorate, while Mr. Obama and Elizabeth Warren, two of the best known voices on..
NYTimes.com

Democratic Convention Tonight: Kamala Harris, Barack Obama Speak

 Ms. Harris’s prime-time speech will introduce her to the broader American electorate, while Mr. Obama and Elizabeth Warren, two of the best known voices on..
NYTimes.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democratic convention: Obama to blast Trump's 'reality show'

 The former US president will say his Republican successor "hasn't grown into the job because he can't."
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Says QAnon Followers Are People Who ‘Love Our Country’

 When asked, the president did not question the truth behind the claims of the QAnon conspiracy movement. Instead, he offered his help.
NYTimes.com

Trump says QAnon supporters are "people that love our country"

 In a press conference Wednesday at the White House, President Trump said supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory are people who "like me very much" and "love..
CBS News

Trump urges colleges to keep in-person learning

 After the University of Notre Dame and Michigan State University became the latest colleges to move classes online because of the coronavirus, President Donald..
USATODAY.com

Trump says QAnon conspiracy theorists 'like me very much' and 'love our country'

 Trump claimed he didn't know much about the conspiracy theory QAnon but said he heard they "like me very much."
USATODAY.com

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

Uber’s $25-a-month subscription service is now available across the US — except California

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Uber Pass, the subscription service that the company first introduced in 2018, is now available nationwide —..
The Verge

'They just threw a bomb': Portland police investigate reported explosive over weekend

 Portland has been the scene of nightly, often violent, demonstrations against racism and police brutality since the killing of George Floyd.
USATODAY.com

Portland police investigate, seek witnesses after possible explosive detonated downtown

 Video shared on social media captured a loud bang and what appears to be residual smoke in downtown Portland over the weekend.
 
USATODAY.com

How Blazers' C.J. McCollum fought through back pain to ensure a playoff berth

 C.J. McCollum has been nursing back pain since early in the season restart, but he fought through it for 29 points in Portland's win over Memphis.
USATODAY.com

The fine art of cuddling

 Los Angeles-based “hugging therapist” Steve Maher hugs his clients, and explains to Mo Rocca the difference between hugging and cuddling, because there IS a..
CBS News

District attorney District attorney In the United States, represents the government in the prosecution of criminal offenses

D.A. Mulling Over Assault Charge Against Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

 The L.A. County D.A.'s Office is reviewing possible assault charges against Tory Lanez for his alleged involvement in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting ... TMZ..
TMZ.com

