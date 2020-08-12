|
AP Top Stories August 12 A
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Here's the latest for Wednesday August 12th: Kamala Harris to appear with Joe Biden; Rep. Ilhan Omar wins Democratic primary; D.A. says certain Portland protesters won't be prosecuted; Trump urges college football teams to play.
Ilhan Omar U.S. Representative from Minnesota
'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:54Published
Ilhan Omar wins primary against well-funded challengerHer challenger, Antone Melton-Meaux, used the cash to paper the district and flood airwaves with his "Focused on the Fifth" message that portrayed Omar as out of..
CBS News
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Trump supporters campaign in-person in Wisconsin
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:35Published
2020 Daily Trail Markers: 90% of Black likely voters back Biden, CBS Battleground Tracker poll findsFour in 10 Black voters who are voting for Biden say they are doing so because they like Joe Biden, far more than what we're seeing among White voters.
CBS News
Democrats argue the case for nominee Biden as empathetic. Now what would President Biden do?Analysis: The Democratic convention has deliberately done more to extol who candidate Biden is than explain what a President Biden would do.
USATODAY.com
Democrats formally nominate Joe Biden for presidentThe Democratic Party has officially nominated Joe Biden for president. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has highlights from the convention, and then..
CBS News
Kamala Harris American politician
'When we vote, things change': Harris
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:53Published
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on the historic moment with Kamala Harris on Democratic ticketSenator Kamala Harris will formally accept the nomination for vice president at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday. She is the first Black woman and..
CBS News
Kamala Harris Takes the Spotlight, a Moment for Her and HistoryAs a barrier-breaking candidate, and as the running mate to a 77-year-old, Ms. Harris arrives at the Democratic convention carrying an extraordinary set of hopes..
NYTimes.com
DNC Tonight: Kamala Harris and Barack ObamaMs. Harris’s prime-time speech will introduce her to the broader American electorate, while Mr. Obama and Elizabeth Warren, two of the best known voices on..
NYTimes.com
Democratic Convention Tonight: Kamala Harris, Barack Obama SpeakMs. Harris’s prime-time speech will introduce her to the broader American electorate, while Mr. Obama and Elizabeth Warren, two of the best known voices on..
NYTimes.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Democratic convention: Obama to blast Trump's 'reality show'The former US president will say his Republican successor "hasn't grown into the job because he can't."
BBC News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump Says QAnon Followers Are People Who ‘Love Our Country’When asked, the president did not question the truth behind the claims of the QAnon conspiracy movement. Instead, he offered his help.
NYTimes.com
Trump says QAnon supporters are "people that love our country"In a press conference Wednesday at the White House, President Trump said supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory are people who "like me very much" and "love..
CBS News
Trump urges colleges to keep in-person learningAfter the University of Notre Dame and Michigan State University became the latest colleges to move classes online because of the coronavirus, President Donald..
USATODAY.com
Trump says QAnon conspiracy theorists 'like me very much' and 'love our country'Trump claimed he didn't know much about the conspiracy theory QAnon but said he heard they "like me very much."
USATODAY.com
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
Uber’s $25-a-month subscription service is now available across the US — except CaliforniaIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Uber Pass, the subscription service that the company first introduced in 2018, is now available nationwide —..
The Verge
'They just threw a bomb': Portland police investigate reported explosive over weekendPortland has been the scene of nightly, often violent, demonstrations against racism and police brutality since the killing of George Floyd.
USATODAY.com
Portland police investigate, seek witnesses after possible explosive detonated downtownVideo shared on social media captured a loud bang and what appears to be residual smoke in downtown Portland over the weekend.
USATODAY.com
How Blazers' C.J. McCollum fought through back pain to ensure a playoff berthC.J. McCollum has been nursing back pain since early in the season restart, but he fought through it for 29 points in Portland's win over Memphis.
USATODAY.com
The fine art of cuddlingLos Angeles-based “hugging therapist” Steve Maher hugs his clients, and explains to Mo Rocca the difference between hugging and cuddling, because there IS a..
CBS News
District attorney In the United States, represents the government in the prosecution of criminal offenses
D.A. Mulling Over Assault Charge Against Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion ShootingThe L.A. County D.A.'s Office is reviewing possible assault charges against Tory Lanez for his alleged involvement in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting ... TMZ..
TMZ.com
