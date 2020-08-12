AP Top Stories August 12 A

Trump supporters campaign in-person in Wisconsin



Republican Party leaders in Wisconsin say that in a state where President Donald Trump won by less than 1 percent in 2016 - and where his Democratic opponent Joe Biden leads in the most recent opinion polls - volunteers need to do everything they possibly can to reach voters, including face-to-face interactions. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

