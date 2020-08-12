|
NFL's Los Angeles Chargers head coach reveals he had coronavirus
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Anthony Lynn tells team during season premiere of "Hard Knocks: Los Angeles"; says feeling like outcast was worse than physical symptoms.
