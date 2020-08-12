Global  
 

NFL's Los Angeles Chargers head coach reveals he had coronavirus

CBS News Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Anthony Lynn tells team during season premiere of "Hard Knocks: Los Angeles"; says feeling like outcast was worse than physical symptoms.
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn Reveals He Had Coronavirus

Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn Reveals He Had Coronavirus 00:25

 In the season premiere of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” Tuesday night, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn revealed that he contracted COVID-19 during the offseason. Katie Johnston reports.

Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Chargers National Football League franchise in Los Angeles, California

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn reveals he had COVID-19 in opening scene of 'Hard Knocks'

 It took less than five minutes into "Hard Knocks" for the vicious reality of 2020 to sink in as Chargers coach Anthony Lynn revealed he had COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

COVID-19 protocols, life after Philip Rivers, social justice: 'Hard Knocks' storylines to watch

 For the first time in the history of the HBO series "Hard Knocks," two NFL teams will be profiled in the Rams and Chargers. Here's what to watch.
USATODAY.com

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

The Verge

WorldNews

TMZ.com

Anthony Lynn Anthony Lynn American football player and coach


Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

